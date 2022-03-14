‘They are lying to you’ – TV news editor interrupts live broadcast on Russian state TV with anti-war protest

A TV news editor interrupted the main news programme on Russia's state TV Channel One on Monday, holding up a sign behind the studio presenter with slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine.

The sign, in English and Russian, read: "NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They are lying to you here." Another phrase, which looked like "Russians against war", was partly obscured.

The woman was named by OVD-Info, an independent protest-monitoring group, and by the head of the Agora human rights group, as Marina Ovsyannikova, an employee of the channel.

Ms Ovsyannikova is half Ukrainian, half Russian, and also recorded a video message denouncing the war and blaming Vladimir Putin, saying she was “ashamed” to have played a part in the state’s propaganda by working at the station.

A protester disrupted the news broadcast

A protester disrupted the news broadcast

She was reportedly immediately arrested after the protest.

The extraordinary protest took place on day 19 of the war which began when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a special military operation.

"Stop the war. No to war," Ms Ovsyannikova could be heard shouting, as the news anchor continued to read from her teleprompter.

She could be seen and heard for several seconds before the channel switched to a different report to remove her from the screen.

"Wow, that girl is cool," Kira Yarmysh, spokeswoman for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, wrote on Twitter.

She posted a video of the incident, which quickly racked up nearly 180,000 views.

In her video statement, translations of which appeared online, Ms Ovsyannikova said: “What is happening in Ukraine right now is a crime, and Russia is the aggressor country. The responsibility for this aggression lies on the conscience of only one person. That person is Vladimir Putin.

"My father is Ukrainian, my mother is Russian, and they have never been enemies.”

Wearing a necklace with the colours of both the Russian and Ukrainian flags, she said: “The necklace I’m wearing is a symbol that Russia needs to immediately end this fratricidal war – and that out fraternal nations might still reconcile.

“Unfortunately, I’ve worked lately at Channel One, spreading Kremlin propaganda, and I am very ashamed now for that.

“Ashamed that I lied on TV, ashamed that I allowed the brainwashing of Russian people. We were silent in 2014 when this all started.

“We didn’t’ go out to protests when the Kremlin poisoned Navalny.

“We simply silently observed this anti-human regime.

“And now the whole world has turned away from us.

“Ten generations won’t be enough to wash us of the shame fo this fraticidal war.

“We, thoughtful and intelligent Russian people, have the only power to stop this madness.

“Go out to protests, don’t be afraid. They can’t put us all in jail.”

The profile picture on Marina Ovsyannikova's Facebook page

The profile picture on Marina Ovsyannikova's Facebook page

State TV is the main source of news for many millions of Russians, and closely follows the Kremlin line that Russia was forced to act in Ukraine to demilitarise and "denazify" the country, and to defend Russian-speakers there against "genocide". Ukraine and most of the world have condemned that as a false pretext for an invasion of a democratic country.

Pavel Chikov, head of the Agora human rights group, said Ms Ovsyannikova had been arrested and taken to a Moscow police station.

The Tass news agency said she may face charges under a law against discrediting the armed forces, citing a law enforcement source.

On March 4, Russia's parliament passed a law making public actions aimed at "discrediting" Russia's army illegal and banning the spread of fake news, or the "public dissemination of deliberately false information about the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation". The offence carries a jail term of up to 15 years.