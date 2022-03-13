‘They are 18 years old — but they are still just boys’

At noon on Friday an Irish man stood in the freezing cold at the Slovakian border with Ukraine waiting anxiously for his charges. A convoy of minibuses stopped at the Ubla crossing on the other side. Twenty-seven boys aged seven to 15 trudged across on foot. The boys had come from a children’s home in Bortnyky in the west.

The Irish man, Noel Francis from Limerick, has been their teacher and carer for the last five years. But for the last few weeks he has been helping to evacuate them from a country that is being ravaged by Vladimir Putin’s war.

The boys’ evacuation has taken weeks. On the first day of the Russian invasion, an airstrike hit the airport outside Ivano-Frankivsk, not far from the children’s home in Bortnyky.

“The decision [to evacuate] was made 10 days ago and it has taken that length of time to get the boys’ documentation in order,” said Noel Francis, who asked that his surname be withheld. Many of the children needed parental permission to leave the country, he said. Some didn’t have travel documents.

Slovakia, four hours away by car, was the closest route out. In the first days of the invasion, Noel Francis went ahead to the border with three boys who were ready to travel; two 18-year-olds and a 14-year-old who had been placed in his care for the journey.

Read More

Long queues of cars were already clogging up the border crossing. In the hours that they waited, Ukraine introduced martial law, banning men of conscription age of 18 to 60 from leaving the country. The two older boys with Noel Francis were turned back, so he gave them his car while he and the younger boy crossed on foot.

“They had no way of going home,” he said. “We decided to go through on foot, myself and the 14-year-old. The two older boys took my car back.”

One of the 18-year-olds went back to the children’s home. The other returned to his family in a village not too far away from the home.

“One of them was given a vest and a pistol and is patrolling the local area with the territorial defence,” he said.

“It is heartbreaking really to have spent five or six years seeing teenagers grow up. They are 18, but they are still boys. I said to a guy, ‘they are after being turned back and they’ve been given vests and weapons’. He said: ‘they’re not boys any more so’. That’s true.”

Many of the older boys who passed through his care in his five years at the children’s home have been drawn into the war.

“One boy is fighting near Kharkiv. His brother is 17 and just waiting to hear from him,” he said. “We have seven lads in the city who are older boys or students. Some of them are doing patrols, three are working with refugees.”

Noel Francis has been waiting in Slovakia for the rest of the boys to be evacuated. On Friday morning, as Ivano-Frankivsk was hit by another air strike, the boys from the children’s home were finally on the move.

They crossed the border at lunchtime but minus one of their carers, who was turned back because at 32, he is of conscription age and cannot leave.

The charity Caritas provided the coach to bring them to their new accommodation in Slovakia.

The uprooting of the boys has been traumatic. Many have been in close contact with their families throughout their lives, even though they are in care. Parents have been calling, worried, and making sure that their sons are safe and out of danger, according to Noel Francis.

“The plan is to get the boys settled, get them a Ukrainian teacher and then get them back into Ukraine,” he said.

He was speaking on the phone, from the coach on a Slovakian highway, interrupted now and then by the boys. They had travelled five hours, with another five or six hours ahead of them. Everyone from college friends to organisations have been calling him offering support.

“It is so moving to have people I don’t know offer so much help to these lads,” he said. “I am here on the bus now and the form is good.”