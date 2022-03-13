| 7.4°C Dublin

‘They are 18 years old — but they are still just boys’

Boys evacuated from a children's home cross over the mountains of Ukraine to the Ubla crossing on the border with Slovakia Expand

Maeve Sheehan

At noon on Friday an Irish man stood in the freezing cold at the Slovakian border with Ukraine waiting anxiously for his charges. A convoy of minibuses stopped at the Ubla crossing on the other side. Twenty-seven boys aged seven to 15 trudged across on foot. The boys had come from a children’s home in Bortnyky in the west.

The Irish man, Noel Francis from Limerick, has been their teacher and carer for the last five years. But for the last few weeks he has been helping to evacuate them from a country that is being ravaged by Vladimir Putin’s war.

