Thermometer breaks at -62C in 'world's coldest village'
The thermometer in a remote Siberian village known as the coldest inhabited place on Earth has broken as temperatures plunged to near-record depths.
The public device, which was installed in Oymyakon as a tourist attraction, recorded -62C before malfunctioning this week.
Meanwhile, the 'Siberian Times' reported that some locals had readings as low as -67C - within touching distance of the record -67.7C logged in the village in February 1933. That temperature was the lowest ever recorded outside the Antarctic and cemented the village, in the Yakutia region, as the coldest permanently-inhabited place on Earth.
But it is still some way off the coldest temperature ever recorded on the planet, which was -94.7C captured by a NASA satellite in east Antarctica in 2013.
Oymyakon has 50 hardy permanent inhabitants who survive the winters, which drop to an average of -50C in January and February, by burning wood and coal for warmth.
Irish Independent