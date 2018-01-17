Thermometer breaks at -62C in 'world's coldest village'

The public device, which was installed in Oymyakon as a tourist attraction, recorded -62C before malfunctioning this week.

Meanwhile, the 'Siberian Times' reported that some locals had readings as low as -67C - within touching distance of the record -67.7C logged in the village in February 1933. That temperature was the lowest ever recorded outside the Antarctic and cemented the village, in the Yakutia region, as the coldest permanently-inhabited place on Earth.

But it is still some way off the coldest temperature ever recorded on the planet, which was -94.7C captured by a NASA satellite in east Antarctica in 2013.