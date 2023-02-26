| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘There is no choice. We can’t lose or we’ll die. There’s no other exit’ – my Ukrainian soldier relative

One year after Russia’s invasion, my family in Ukraine are determined to beat Putin

Ukrainians and supporters gather at the GPO on Dublin's O'Connell Street on Friday to mark a year since Russia's invasion of their country. Photo: Grainne Ni Aodha/PA Expand
Graves Expand
Troops training Expand

Close

Ukrainians and supporters gather at the GPO on Dublin's O'Connell Street on Friday to mark a year since Russia's invasion of their country. Photo: Grainne Ni Aodha/PA

Ukrainians and supporters gather at the GPO on Dublin's O'Connell Street on Friday to mark a year since Russia's invasion of their country. Photo: Grainne Ni Aodha/PA

Graves

Graves

Troops training

Troops training

/

Ukrainians and supporters gather at the GPO on Dublin's O'Connell Street on Friday to mark a year since Russia's invasion of their country. Photo: Grainne Ni Aodha/PA

Sean Pollock Email

The first time Andriy knew he was under attack was when he heard the deafening sound of Russian missiles exploding nearby. A few months before, Andriy, my relative in Ukraine, worked as a researcher at a large foreign-owned company. Back then, like most of us working from our cushy office blocks, he had never heard rockets designed to maim and kill around him.

However, now that he was a soldier protecting towns and cities from the advancing Russian army, he realised he would have to get used to it.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy