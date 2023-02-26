‘There is no choice. We can’t lose or we’ll die. There’s no other exit’ – my Ukrainian soldier relative

The first time Andriy knew he was under attack was when he heard the deafening sound of Russian missiles exploding nearby. A few months before, Andriy, my relative in Ukraine, worked as a researcher at a large foreign-owned company. Back then, like most of us working from our cushy office blocks, he had never heard rockets designed to maim and kill around him.

However, now that he was a soldier protecting towns and cities from the advancing Russian army, he realised he would have to get used to it.

“The first time, it was really terrifying. But after one month, I suppose this became a normal situation,” he said. “The Russians would try to fire the missiles in the evening, break for a while, and go again. I saw a lot of drones in the night sky. My duty was to shoot them down.”

It wasn’t the first time Andriy has diced with death, but it is now a daily reality for him and all Ukrainians.

Last week, from a military bunker somewhere in the country, he told me about his journey serving in the army fighting against Russia’s invasion. It marked almost one year since we last spoke, when had I asked him if he really thought Russia would invade and what he would do if they did.

Back then, Andriy said Russia wouldn’t be so stupid. He also told me he would pick up a gun and fight. And like so many ordinary Ukrainians, people with regular jobs who had everyday lives, he did.

Andriy fought against the battle-hardened Russian army in defence of Mykolaiv city and region and helped defend villages that had been liberated during the famous Kherson offensive.

He witnessed the jubilant scenes as Ukrainians emerged from villages throughout the Kherson region after a brutal, repressive Russian occupation to welcome their soldiers with open arms. He witnessed history.

There were Russian drones, times when Andriy had to hide from missile strikes in basements and help foil Russian attempts to attack his unit from across the Dnipro river. But what stands out most is the cruelty of the Russian army in the occupied areas and its barbaric efforts to make life harder for Ukrainian civilians apparently being liberated from the “Nazi regime” in Kyiv.

Andriy learned one thing — this war is more than just a matter of life or death for Ukrainians — it is about their very existence.

“The Russians want to destroy Ukrainian people, Ukrainian thinking, Ukrainian speaking. All Ukrainian people,” he said.

“Now they are telling us that all the Ukrainians, from Odesa to Zaporizhzhia, are Nazis. There are no differences for Russians for who to destroy.

“There are no choices. We can’t lose. If we lose, we will die. There is no other exit. So we need to win because they will kill almost all of us.

“The war crimes in Bucha, Irpin and Balakliia. They showed us they don’t look for Russian-speaking or not. Russians are killing all of us, unfortunately.”

​Watching this war play out from afar has been difficult for my family here and in Scotland.

In the early days of the war, I remember going home to Scotland to see my mother, to whom I owe the honour of having Ukrainian blood in my veins. She burst into tears as I came into our house, pain etched all over her face because of what Russia was doing to Ukraine. Watching my auntie set up networks to help Ukrainian refugees coming to Scotland has also been inspiring.

My mum and her sister have seen the effects of war. My granddad, who fought for a free Ukraine, was never able to speak openly about his experiences, but they knew it left deep wounds that never fully healed.

Russia’s war has many victims. Another relative, Mila, has seen her life turned upside down.

On the morning of February 24 last year, she texted me to say she had never heard the sound of missiles before. She wasn’t a soldier, just a young Ukrainian woman who loved her family and enjoyed her life.

Since that morning, we have kept in contact. Over the 365 days since the war started, she has told me about how her mum and dad sustained injuries from Russian shelling while escaping their home, that she had to move several times as the Russian army approached her city and then, finally, that she would move away to Kyiv from her home, permanently.

“Today I am very sad because February 23, 2022 was the last happy day spent by the whole of my family at the festive table in our beautiful house,” she wrote to me last week. “That evening, I petted and played with my dog for the last time. Sometimes I think I can still feel her short soft fur under my fingers and see her happy brown eyes.

“A lot of painful memories of a former happy life. Everyone says that we should live in the present and build the future, but these memories will forever remain in my head.”

When I received that message, it crushed me. The cruelty unleashed by Vladimir Putin’s war cannot be contained. There are no limits to his depravity.

On Friday, the Ukrainian community in Ireland held an event outside the GPO in Dublin to mark the anniversary of Russia’s war.

As the sounds of the patriotic Ukrainian song Oi U Luzi Chervona Kalyna (Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow) rang out among the crowd, I recalled how, almost one year before, many of us stood outside this exact spot, fearful for the future of Ukraine.

I was close to tears back then as the national anthem opened with the lines “Shche ne vmerla Ukrainy”, roughly translated as “Ukraine has not yet perished”. Today, like the many Ukrainians and others around me, I know this brave nation won’t perish — we feel defiant.

​Putin launched this war thinking he would be celebrating in the centre of Kyiv within a few weeks. Instead, he looks out from the safety and isolation of the Kremlin in Moscow over a mountain of dead Russian soldiers to Ukraine as his invasion falters against people fighting for freedom.

Andriy knows what it is like to fight for freedom. He tells me some of the men from his unit, who are from the areas of Ukraine under occupation, ask him why he decided to come and fight voluntarily to free those lands.

“They ask why I came to help them,” he says. “Imagine you have a house with many rooms, and your drunk neighbour has entered your house, killing your relatives and saying, “Live in the basement. This house is mine’.

“What do you do? You fight. We need to all come together and throw him out of our house.”

This article is dedicated to all Ukrainians affected by this war. Putin or Russia will never defeat you. Слава Україні