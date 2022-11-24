There is fresh hope that Vladimir Putin can actually pay for his war crimes in Ukraine

Whether Vladimir Putin ends up before an international court depends to a large extent on how the Ukrainian conflict ends. Photo: Getty Images

With every inch of Ukrainian soil that is reclaimed from Russian occupation, fresh evidence emerges of the appalling war crimes the Russians have inflicted on Ukraine’s civilian population.

In the earliest days of the conflict back in March, when Russian troops were forced into a humiliating retreat from their attempts to capture Kyiv, grim details emerged of atrocities in Bucha that included massacres of unarmed civilians, torture, looting and rape.

In the summer after the liberation of the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces found makeshift Russian prisons, torture chambers, and the bodies of 534 civilians, including 226 women and 19 children who had perished during the Russian occupation.

Now, following the liberation of Kherson, the Ukrainians say they have found four Russian torture chambers where abuses were perpetrated against the civilian population on a “horrific” scale. Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General said the Russians had “illegally detained people and brutally tortured them” using a variety of despicable methods.

The abundance of evidence accumulated by international investigators illustrates the industrial scale on which President Vladimir Putin and his henchmen are today committing war crimes in the heart of Europe.

Yet there is scepticism whether anyone will ever be made to face justice for their actions.

Back in the 1990s, there was similar pessimism that those responsible for genocidal horrors would ever face justice. Yet, just a decade later, the key perpetrators of such atrocities, including the former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic and his willing Bosnian Serb accomplice, Radovan Karadzic, found themselves arraigned on war crimes charges before the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.

Whether Putin and his cronies suffer a similar fate depends to a large extent on how the Ukrainian conflict ends, and if the Russian autocrat manages to survive in power after his litany of disastrous miscalculations.

To date, Putin has enjoyed impunity for the violence his forces have committed in war zones ranging from Chechnya to Syria, where a generation of Russian commanders honed their skills levelling the ancient city of Aleppo.

Putin no doubt calculates that he will never be held accountable because, as Russia holds one of the five permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council, it can veto any move by the West to establish a war crimes tribunal.

This assumes, though, that the UN is the only organisation that can oversee such matters. This premise is soon to be challenged by investigators examining unspeakable horrors in Syria, and moves are afoot to set up an independent body to examine the million or so documents collected by the Commission for International Justice and Accountability detailing the Assad regime’s war crimes.

If Assad can be brought to justice for war crimes, then so can Putin. The Dutch court that convicted three Russian security officials of shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine in July 2014, killing all 298 on board, shows it is possible to bring war criminals to justice by other judicial means.