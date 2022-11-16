‘There is a war, but the West is to blame’ – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov points finger at Nato allies

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at the Welcoming Dinner during G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali. Photo: Reuters/Willy Kurniawan

A Western-led push to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine dominated yesterday’s Group of 20 (G20) summit on the Indonesian island of Bali where leaders of major economies grappled with a dizzying array of issues from hunger to nuclear threats.

President Vladimir Putin’s February 24 invasion of neighbouring Ukraine has pummelled the global economy and revived Cold War-era geopolitical divisions just as the world was emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The United States and its allies were seeking a statement from the two-day G20 summit against Moscow’s military actions. But Russia, whose forces pounded cities and energy facilities across Ukraine even as the G20 met, said “politicisation” of the summit was unfair.

“Yes, there is a war going on in Ukraine, a hybrid war that the West has unleashed and been preparing for years,” said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, repeating Putin’s line that Nato’s expansion had threatened Russia.

A 16-page draft declaration, which diplomats said was yet to be adopted by leaders, acknowledged the rift.

“Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy,” it said. “There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions.”

The 20 nations account for more than 80pc of the world’s gross domestic product, 75pc of international trade and 60pc of its population.



The draft summit document also said G20 central banks would calibrate monetary tightening with an eye on the global inflation problem, while fiscal stimulus should be “temporary and targeted” to help the vulnerable while not hiking prices.

On debt, it voiced concern about the “deteriorating” situation of some middle-income countries and stressed the importance of all creditors sharing a fair burden.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the summit in a virtual address that it was time to implement a 10-point peace plan he has proposed. Kyiv is demanding a full Russian withdrawal from occupied territories.

Zelenskiy called for restoring “radiation safety” at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, price restrictions on Russian energy resources, and an expanded grain export initiative.

A US official said Washington wanted a clear G20 message against Russia’s invasion and its impact on the global economy, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there were encouraging signs of consensus that the war was unacceptable. Lavrov said he listened to Zelenskiy’s address but accused him of prolonging the conflict. ​

Russia has said Putin was too busy to attend the summit.

There was an encouraging sign on the eve of the summit, however, when US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, whose nations have been increasingly estranged, met and pledged more frequent communication.