| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

‘There has to be accountability for war crimes in Ukraine’ says Simon Harris, as EU ministers debate how to prosecute Russia

Simon Harris with Sweden's migration minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard, and justice minister Gunnar Strommer, at the first informal ministerial meeting during the Swedish EU Presidency. Photo via REUTERS Expand

Close

Simon Harris with Sweden's migration minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard, and justice minister Gunnar Strommer, at the first informal ministerial meeting during the Swedish EU Presidency. Photo via REUTERS

Simon Harris with Sweden's migration minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard, and justice minister Gunnar Strommer, at the first informal ministerial meeting during the Swedish EU Presidency. Photo via REUTERS

Simon Harris with Sweden's migration minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard, and justice minister Gunnar Strommer, at the first informal ministerial meeting during the Swedish EU Presidency. Photo via REUTERS

Gabriella Baczynska

The European Union wants swift accountability for “horrific” crimes in Ukraine, EU justice ministers said on Friday, even as they differed over the methods in a debate about how to bring prosecutions, seek evidence or fund war damage repairs.

The bloc’s 27 justice ministers met in Stockholm ahead of the February 24 anniversary of Russia’s full-scale attack on Ukraine – a former Soviet republic and Moscow satellite that has sought to join the EU and the Nato Western alliance in recent years.

Most Watched

Privacy