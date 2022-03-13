‘The younger ones think they’re going on a trip – they don’t know’: The Ukrainian children who can never go home

The bus pulled up outside the monastery in Ivano-Frankivsk last Sunday night. The doors opened on to the freezing air and about 30 exhausted children and their carers emerged, dazed and blinking.

The children were aged from three months to 16 and had come from an orphanage called the Centre Of Social And Psychological Rehabilitation Of Children, “Harmony”, in the besieged city of Kharkiv.

They were evacuated with their carers after the incessant shelling of the city by Russian forces escalated to ferocious levels and set off on the perilous journey west.

They had travelled right across the war-torn country until they reached the relative safety of the Redemptorist Monastery of St Joseph in Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine.

Fr Taras Kchik was struck by how the older children minded the younger ones, holding and comforting them, even though they were frightened too.

“It was a slow trip. They have had several stops along the way. It took them over four days to get here,” Fr Taras said.

“A lot of the younger ones were told they were going on a trip. They don’t know what’s going on. When they arrived, a lot of the younger ones were asking how long they are going to stay here because they want to get home already. So they don’t know what’s happened. The older ones know everything.”

The children are among 100,000 living in orphanages across Ukraine, most of them coming from poor families who cannot afford to look after them or who have special needs or have lost their parents.

Three weeks ago, St Joseph’s monastery was the centre of community life, providing a kindergarten, a retreat centre, a church and a bakery.

Since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine on February 24, the monastery has become a refuge, providing shelter to Ukrainian people fleeing for their lives. Some stop for food and move on. Others stay a while.

The monastery’s bakery still produces bread every day. The church serves as a bomb shelter, and its bells ring out when the air raid sirens go off.

Over the past week, Fr Taras said, the children “have been slowly settling with us”.

The younger ones have been sleeping on mattresses on the floor of the kindergarten school, the older ones in the retreat centre.

The infants have been taken to another facility nearby that already cares for babies and toddlers. The staff who worked at the kindergarten before it shut due to the invasion have been volunteering to help.

There is a link between these lost children and Ireland. The hot meals, the medicines and the blankets keeping the children warm at the monastery are paid for through cash donations funnelled into Ukraine through a “financial corridor” operated by Redemptorists in Ireland and overseas.

Irish people have donated more than €50m to date. The Redemptorists alone have raised close to €300,000 and come with a ready-made network of monasteries across Ukraine to channel aid forward because of strong links with Ukrainian Greek Catholics. Many Ukrainian priests have studied and worked in Ireland. Even monasteries in the besieged city of Chernihiv in the north and the occupied city of Berdyansk in western Ukraine are getting some supplies.

They need generators, medical supplies and chainsaws, according to Fr Gerry O’Connor in Cork. A former accountant, he is working to get the money in, either via cash transfers or buying what is needed in Poland and trucking it across.

A convoy of food and medical supplies from Cork Humanitarian Aid reached the Polish/Ukraine border last Friday, to be distributed across Ukraine via the Redemptorist network from Lviv in the west.

There, Fr Andriy Oliynyk can see how children have been traumatised by war. He has been helping to find accommodation for families. When we spoke, he had just placed a couple and their three-year-old son in a house in the countryside outside the city.

“They came from Zhytomyr in north Ukraine after it was bombed,” he said. “What they need is mostly psychological help. They are scared of everything — a car crossing by their shelter at night, a noise outside — the child is waking up and starts crying.”

The parents too are traumatised. “They need psychological help and financial help. They left their home with only a bag because they must get out. This is a tragedy now.”

Like Fr Taras, Fr Andriy has studied and worked with Redemptorists in Ireland. Fr Seamus Enright, who has hosted them from Limerick, is a personal friend who is in daily contact with his Ukrainian confreres, raising money, channelling updates, facilitating and supporting. “They are my good friends,” he said.

For Fr Andriy, what Ukraine most needs is for “people around the world who are ready to go into the street and to demand from their governments a no-fly zone over Ukraine”.

“This is the most important,” he says. “Russia is not so strong as it shows. It shows muscle and there are many troops, but they are not so well prepared for the war.”

Fr Andriy and the others at his monastery plan to stay and fight, although not with guns. “We have another way to fight. We are like chaplains, ready to help people. I think this is also very important,” he said.

Russian forces have been edging closer. Two-and-a-half hours south of Lviv, a long-range Russian airstrike bombed the military airfield on the outskirts of Ivano-Frankivsk on Thursday night, setting off the church bells at St Joseph’s monastery. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The day before the airstrike, Fr Taras told this newspaper the biggest threat they faced was from Russian long-range missiles.

“There’s not a lot we can do. If it hits, there’s nothing we can possibly do to save ourselves,” Fr Taras said. “We are staying with the people, no matter what.”

Supplies in Ivano-Frankivsk are running short. When the monastery tried to stock up for the arrival of 30 orphans from Kharkiv, the owner of a local drug store called by.

“She asked us for a list and what sort of things we need. And she’d brought I’d say about a third of the list, and she says, ‘That’s all we have’,” Fr Taras said.

Mundane items are most scarce. “There is no cotton. It is very difficult to get cotton. Bandages, the basic things that you need for first aid, these were the first to go.”

The airstrike last Thursday was terrifying for the orphans who have already been through so much trauma. But even in the horrors of war, goodness shines through.

“To be honest, just seeing the love and care they have for each other, the way the older ones chip in to help with the younger ones, it’s very heartening,” Fr Taras said.

No one knows what the future holds for them.

“For now, they are staying with us,” the priest said. “There is no direct plan for them leaving. The orphanage they have come from no longer exists. They can never go back there.”

Donations to the Appeal for Ukraine can be made at www.novena.ie