The world is against us, says Russian ex-colonel, as he points to Ukraine’s army of one million

Russian president Vladimir Putin at the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) summit at the Kremlin in Moscow on Monday. Photo: Sputnik/Sergei Guneev/Pool via Reuters

The Ukrainian invasion has put Russia at risk of “full international isolation”, a retired colonel has said in a rare broadcast of dissent on state television.

Criticism of Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine is rare in Kremlin-controlled Russian media, which praises Russian troops for “liberating” Ukraine from ultra-nationalists.

However, Mikhail Khodaryonok, a retired colonel, has broken ranks telling the state’s flagship news show that there could be no good outcome for Russia in the war.

“We need to view one million well-armed Ukrainian soldiers as a reality for the coming months. We need to take it into account that the situation for us will frankly get worse.”

While the other talking heads on Rossiya 1’s 60 Minute discussion show toed the Kremlin line about the invasion being a “necessity” to ward off a potential Ukrainian attack, Mr Khodaryonok suggested Ukrainians are “defending their homeland” even if some people in Russia disagreed with that idea.

Russia’s main weakness, Mr Khodaryonok said, lay in its “full geopolitical isolation”. “However we hate to admit it, the whole world is against us.”

Mr Khodaryonok previously questioned the rationale for full mobilisation. A mass mobilisation, he argued, would not give Russia an immediate advantage on the battlefield as it would take months to train the new recruits because they could be sent into action.

China has not publicly supported the Russian invasion and indicated it would respect Western sanctions against Russia.

Of all the leaders of the former Soviet states who went to Moscow on Monday for a session of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, only the Belarusian president publicly backed the invasion while the rest of them looked visibly uncomfortable at the televised meeting as President Vladimir Putin launched into another anti-Western tirade.

Russian officials have admitted the “military operation” in Ukraine is taking longer than expected, but insist it is “under control”. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

