A pro-Russia demonstrator wears a vest bearing a depiction of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the words, "Motherland! Freedom!" during a rally in Donetsk, Ukraine, Sunday, March 16, 2014. Pro-Russia demonstrators in the eastern city of Donetsk called for a referendum similar to the one in Crimea. (AP Photo/Andrey Basevich, File)

A woman carries a boy with other people who evacuated from the Donetsk region, the territory controlled by a pro-Russia separatist governments in eastern Ukraine, as they leave a train to be taken to temporary residences in Nizhny Novgorod region, at the railway station in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Roman Yarovitcyn)

People from the Donetsk region, the territory controlled by pro-Russia separatist governments in eastern Ukraine, leave a train to be taken to temporary residences in Nizhny Novgorod region, at the railway station in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Roman Yarovitcyn)

People wave Russian national flags to celebrate, in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, late Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, U.S. February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya looks on as the United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, U.S. February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A military truck drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A group of people hold signs at the front of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry during a protest calling for the European Union to impose additional sanctions against Russia on February 21, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Residents in front of a house near the front line in the village of Travneve in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. PHOTO: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH

Pro-Russian activists react on a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities. Photo: Alexander Ermochenko

Britain’s Sajid Javid has said the “invasion of Ukraine has begun” after the Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered troops over the border in a dramatic escalation.

The British cabinet minister said the west was “waking up to a very dark day”, adding: “It’s clear from what we’ve already seen, the Russians, president Putin has decided to attack the sovereignty of Ukraine.

“We’ve always said that’s completely unacceptable… from the reports we can already tell he’s sent in tanks and troops so I think from that you can conclude the invasion of Ukraine has begun”.

Mr Javid also said Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions towards Ukraine show he has chosen confrontation with the West over dialogue.

People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, late Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. In a fast-moving political theater, Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved quickly to recognize the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in a show of defiance against the West amid fears of Russian invasion in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Whatsapp People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, late Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. In a fast-moving political theater, Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved quickly to recognize the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in a show of defiance against the West amid fears of Russian invasion in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

"We've always preferred dialogue and still continue to do so but it's clear from President Putin's actions that he has chosen confrontation over dialogue," Javid told BBC TV.

Mr Javid was one of the first European politicians to speak this morning after Vladimir Putin last night warned of “bloodshed” after he recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, raising fears of a full-on invasion.

The Indo Daily: Russia-Ukraine Crisis... Can diplomacy win out?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also spoke this morning, saying Vladimir Putin will find he has "gravely miscalculated" if Russia invades Ukraine, adding that Moscow appeared to be bent on a full scale invasion.

Johnson chaired a meeting of Britain's national emergency security committee early on Tuesday.

"I think that the tragedy of the present situation is that President Putin has surrounded himself with like-minded advisors who tell him that Ukraine is not a proper country. And I think that he is going to find that he has gravely miscalculated," Johnson told reporters after the meeting.

Spain’s defence minister said early this morning that the entry of Russian troops into Ukraine was a “violation of international law”.

Expand Close A group of people hold signs at the front of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry during a protest calling for the European Union to impose additional sanctions against Russia on February 21, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) / Facebook

And speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the EU cannot ignore a blatant breach of international law by Russia.

“There's no way the EU can ignore what is a blatant breach of international law and what is effectively Russia providing a staged justification for sending troops into Ukraine,” he said on RTÉ Radio Ones Morning Ireland.

“And this idea that these are troops to be involved in peacekeeping functions really is nonsense, you don't send peacekeepers in tanks and attack helicopters."

Minister Coveney said Russia is forcing itself militarily on a part of Ukraine to break away areas where there has been ongoing conflict for some years.

Expand Close A pro-Russia demonstrator wears a vest bearing a depiction of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the words, "Motherland! Freedom!" during a rally in Donetsk, Ukraine, Sunday, March 16, 2014. Pro-Russia demonstrators in the eastern city of Donetsk called for a referendum similar to the one in Crimea. (AP Photo/Andrey Basevich, File) / Facebook

He added: “About 14,000 people have been killed in eastern Ukraine so this has been a war that has been going on for some time.

“Unless Europe and the US and the UK and others respond I think firmly and clearly and in a united way then I don’t think there will be a deterrent for Russia to stop there.

Expand Close FILE - Ukrainian Orthodox believers wait at the midnight Orthodox Easter service in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra church (Cave Monastery) in the capital city of Kiev on April 22, 2006. Founded over 1,500 years ago, Kiev is one of the oldest and historically richest cities in Eastern Europe. The site of the ancient Kievan Rus, it is considered the birthplace of Slavic civilization. The city endured the Mongol-Tatar invasion, was a provincial center in the Russian Empire and then the Soviet Union and in 1991 finally became the capital of an independent Ukraine. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File) / Facebook

“This is of course a situation where we need to focus on diplomacy and a political dialogue to try and difuse tension and prevent the military conflict spiralling out of control.”

Minister Coveney said that there are about 60 or 70 people Irish people still in Ukraine.

“Our advice to Irish citizens is to leave Ukraine and for people not to travel to Ukraine,” he said.

“There are Irish citizens who are married to Ukrainian citizens and some of those people will decide to stay, Ukraine is their home.”

Their comments came after the Russian president accused Kyiv of carrying out “genocide” in the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in a televised address to the nation, and deployed troops to “maintain peace” last night.

The US and its European allies are poised to announce harsh new sanctions against Russia today after the move.

The Ukrainian military said two soldiers were killed and 12 wounded in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in the east in the past 24 hours, the most casualties this year, as ceasefire violations increased.

Putin's announcement on Monday drew international condemnation and immediate U.S. sanctions, with President Joe Biden signing an executive order to halt U.S. business activity in the breakaway regions.

France and Germany also agreed to respond with sanctions, and Britain and the United States said they would announce further measures on Tuesday.

China called for all parties to “exercise restraint” while Japan said it was ready to join international sanctions on Moscow in the event of a full-scale invasion.

The Russian U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, warned Western powers to "think twice" and not worsen the situation.

Tanks and other military hardware were seen moving through the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk on Monday hours after Putin formally recognised the breakaway regions and ordered the deployment of Russian forces to "keep the peace". No insignia were visible on the vehicles.

Ukraine's military said on its Facebook page it had recorded 84 cases of shelling by separatists who it said had opened fire on about 40 settlements along the front line with heavy artillery, in breach of ceasefire agreements.

Russia denies any plan to attack its neighbour, but it has amassed troops on Ukraine's borders and threatened "military-technical" action unless it receives sweeping security guarantees, including a promise that Ukraine will never join NATO.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who received a call from Biden to express solidarity on Monday, accused Russia of wrecking peace talks and ruled out territorial concessions.

In an ominous speech yesterday that lasted almost an hour, Mr Putin said the Ukrainian government was sure to seek nuclear weapons with the assistance of the West. He accused the West of holding a “knife to the throat” of Russia as he called Ukraine a US colony with a “puppet regime”.

Afterwards he signed a decree that recognised the independence of the Russian-speaking separatist regions, which have been under effective Russian control since Russia stoked a separatist war there in 2014.

Expand Close Russian President Vladimir Putin The Kremlin's information war on Ukraine has faced ridicule. Photo: Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin / Facebook

In Mr Putin’s eyes, it could create a legal basis for the Russian army to move across the border into the Donbas region and engage in direct conflict with Ukrainian forces, dashing months of Western diplomatic efforts aimed at averting an invasion.

Mr Putin last night deployed Russian military to “maintain peace” in the Donbas region, which incorporates Donetsk and Luhansk.

“They are planning a blitzkrieg as it was before in 2014,” he said of the Ukrainian military in Donbas. “How long can this tragedy continue?

“We demand that those who seized power in Kyiv immediately stop hostilities. Otherwise, the responsibility for the continuing bloodshed will rest entirely with the Ukrainian regime.”

The live television feed cut to footage of him signing two decrees – one recognising the Donetsk People’s Republic and the other recognising the independence of the Luhansk People’s Republic.

The leaders of those two separatist statelets were shown in the Kremlin putting their signatures on a friendship treaty with Russia signed by Mr Putin.

The Russian president did not announce immediate military operations, but his tone and description of Ukraine as an imminent security threat left little hope that war can be avoided.

“Whereas before, Russia didn’t have a justification for overt military intervention even under its own laws, now it will,” said Samuel Charap, an analyst at the Rand Corporation.

It was not clear last night if Mr Putin planned to recognise all the territory claimed by the separatists, or just that which they already de facto control. A more expansive vision could see Russia push past the line of contact with Ukrainian armed forces.

Ukraine immediately requested a meeting of the UN Security Council to address the threat of a Russian invasion, citing security assurances it received in return for giving up its Soviet-era nuclear stockpile.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered defensive support in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, saying while a diplomatic solution should be pursued until the last possible second, the situation was deteriorating.

“The prime minister told President Zelenskiy that he believed an invasion was a real possibility in the coming hours and days,” Mr Johnson’s office said.

“He told President Zelenskiy that the UK had already drawn up sanctions to target those complicit in the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and that those measures would come into force tomorrow. The prime minister also said he would explore sending further defensive support to Ukraine.”

In France, President Emmanuel Macron, who earlier in the day tried to avert the war by inviting Mr Putin to have a summit with Mr Biden to discuss international security, called an emergency national security meeting.

He said that Mr Putin had broken his commitments, and that his decision to escalate the situation in Ukraine needed to be sanctioned.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin condemned Russia’s recognition of the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, declaring it a “violation of international law” and saying it “breaches Ukrainian sovereignty”.

Mr Martin said Ireland, “with our EU partners, will stand in solidarity with Ukraine”.

It came as Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s border were moving to tactical start lines in preparation for the start of offensive operations.

The EU last night agreed a “limited” package of sanctions that will target those “responsible” for the recognition of the separatist regions.

Some policy-makers have argued the most powerful sanctions should be held in reserve until Russian troops cross the border.

Last night, it was reported that US officials have discussed plans with the Ukrainian government for Mr Zelensky to leave Kyiv in the event of a Russian invasion.

He would retreat to Lviv, in western Ukraine, around 80km from the Polish border, two people familiar with the discussions told NBC News.

Mr Putin’s ultimatum to Kyiv followed a rambling speech in which he claimed that eastern parts of Ukraine were “historical Russian lands”, and that the county’s independence was merely a product of “various mistakes of the Bolsheviks and the Communist party”.

He went on to denounce Nato expansion and accused the West of trying to contain Russia and would come up with an excuse to slap it with new sanctions.

“They will do it just because we exist,” he said. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)