The West has called Putin’s bluff but can it go further with its high-stakes power play?

Sherelle Jacobs

Vladimir Putin shocked the world when he audaciously gambled everything on taking Ukraine. But the West has, in turn, stunned its own detractors with its striking capacity to take risks.

In recent weeks, the latter has defied Putin’s threats of nuclear war in order to supply arms to Ukraine. This dicey policy has proved decisive, not just in stalling the Russian army but forcing it to retreat from Kyiv. And now, as Putin desperately regroups in eastern Ukraine, Nato is upping the ante to realise an ambition that was once unthinkable: a definitive military victory for Ukraine.

