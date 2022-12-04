‘The soldiers said that we were either mad or made of steel to stay’

There is scarcely a house in the Ukrainian farming village of Posad-Pokrovske that has not been smashed by shelling.

The landmarks of the school and sports centre are in ruins, while the roofs of homes are torn off and walls knocked down.

It seems impossible for anyone to have remained in the once-busy settlement over the months that it found itself on the front line between Mykolaiv and Kherson. Yet somehow, a few did — and amid the rubble, there has even been love.

When the Russian invasion began, Valeriy Shulypa and Nadia Chernoshenko were living in separate houses. Both refused to leave, even as the fighting got worse.

“My house is my castle. I feel better in my own house. I have food, I can cook, I don’t want to move,” explains Mr Shulypa (49).

From a pre-war population of about 3,000 residents, humanitarian volunteers estimate roughly 30 stayed through the worst of it.

As fighting swept across Ukraine and millions left their homes looking for safety, it has often been the most vulnerable, the elderly, the infirm and their carers, who have been trapped by advances.

Mr Shulypa and Ms Chernoshenko are none of those — but they chose to stay anyway, partly out of stubbornness and partly because of each other.

They were born 20 yards across the street from each other, and watched each other grow up as they went to the same school. As an adult, he went into the merchant navy before coming home and getting a job at a grain silo. She became a farm labourer.

‘There was a lot of shelling, and then after the shelling we used to laugh’

They had been together before, but at the time of the invasion were living apart.

Russian forces pushed north out of Crimea toward Mykolaiv at the start of the war — and over the summer it was at Posad-Pokrovske that the Ukrainian front line solidified.

As Russian artillery battered the village, a shell hit Ms Chernoshenko’s family home. She was unharmed, but the roof was badly damaged.

Mr Shulypa went across the road to check if she was alright. He couldn’t bear to see her living without a roof, so he invited her to move in with him, and slowly, they began to fall in love.

Their relationship blossomed under otherwise terrifying circumstances.

“There were days when there were 150 or 200 impacts on the village. It was bad all the time. But we both wanted to stay. God will decide how long we live,” he said, glancing at her with a roguish smile.

Two shell holes in their garden reveal just how close they came to disaster. They replaced the glass in the house several times, only to have it blown out again. And they took to frequently sleeping in the basement.

On at least one night, they saw what they thought were fireworks raining down on the village — only to realise it was incendiary phosphorus munitions.

Ukrainian soldiers who had positions in the village advised them that they should leave, without success. Volunteers brought food to those left in the village — and in turn, the couple often cooked food for the troops.

“Soldiers told us that we were either mad or made of steel,” says Ms Chernoshenko, fussing over him as he recounts their story.

They relaxed and took their minds off the shells by making jigsaws together in the evening. Raised on tales of fortitude during World War II, they laid in stocks of food and prepared for the approaching winter. They also argued over whether it was safe to fly a Ukrainian flag from their metal gate.

Ms Chernoshenko said: “We have had the whole spectrum of emotions here — we were laughing, crying… everything.

"There was a lot of shelling, and then after the shelling we used to laugh. It was something that became normal.”

Since then, things have become easier. Ukraine forced the Russian invaders to retreat, and the frontline moved on. Posad-Pokrovske is slowly coming back to life as families return.

The couple’s romance is still going strong — and they have come to rely on each other, as they try to count the cost of the conflict in their village.