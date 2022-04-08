| 0°C Dublin

The simple joys of power, a cup of tea and a little honey as invaders retreat

Battered residents of Chernihiv get break from horrors of bombings

Some respite: Women walk along a street in front of the destroyed Hotel Ukraine in Chernihiv. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Danielle Sheridan

The first thing Tetiana Morhatska did when the lights came on after a month and a half was to charge her phone. Then she made a cup of tea.

It was wild... oh wow,” Ms Morhatska said, happiness spreading across her face.

