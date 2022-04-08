The simple joys of power, a cup of tea and a little honey as invaders retreat

The first thing Tetiana Morhatska did when the lights came on after a month and a half was to charge her phone. Then she made a cup of tea.

“It was wild... oh wow,” Ms Morhatska said, happiness spreading across her face.

Throughout Chernihiv’s blockade to prevent the Russians from invading, the 40-year-old mother of two had hidden with her family in their cellar.

During that time, the northern Ukrainian city was subjected to unrelenting air strikes, often for days at a time, causing devastation.

As the Russians closed in, residents were unable to leave the area.

Ms Morhatska’s family would run out of water and she would have to venture above ground in search of food and something to drink.

Amid those tense hours she made sure her children stayed in the shelter.

She said that during those sorry days “there was no light or connection”, so speaking to relatives, or being able to move about easily in the evenings, was near impossible.

Russian troops recently retreated – although their tanks do not remain far away – seemingly having given up on their attempts to bombard and overwhelm the city.

On Wednesday the power finally came back to their home.

“The children were happy and I was crying,” Ms Morhatska added.

However, the happiness her family has experienced by being able to communicate with the outside world offers little reprieve from the devastation that has shaken her city, close to the Belarussian border.

Read More

Until the invasion Ms Morhatska had sent her children to Chernihiv’s School Number 21.

Now, all that remains of it after Russian forces blew it apart are mounds of rubble, intermingled with remnants of how life had been before the invasion.

CDs, textbooks and children’s winter coats lay in the ground, caked in dust and mud. Remarkably, a few paintings have been preserved on the walls, somehow not destroyed by the blasts.

The soldiers targeted the school, which had been providing shelter to members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces and volunteers who were using its canteen to cook meals for the community, on two occasions.

On March 3 they hit the school with two bombs, and just over a week later they struck again with another three or four.

In doing so they killed about 20 people, although, such is the case with every explosion during this war, it is feared there could still be people beneath the wreckage.

Ms Morhatska had returned to the school to see what materials she could salvage from the classrooms: colouring pens, books and posters made by pupils filled the basket on her bicycle.

The shelling was not contained to one area of the city, with Russian forces obliterating an apartment block which killed 50 people after they pummelled the building with seven rockets on March 3. Families had lived there. Terracotta plant pots, bottles of shampoo, pyjamas, toys, balls of yarn, a piece of white lace were all thrown from the building as it exploded.

The middle of the block had been shaved off, exposing the insides of what were once people’s homes.

Walls painted pink and blue stood out next to the crumbling grey concrete slabs hanging by a thread.

Below in the path where residents parked their cars was a large crater from where a blast had collided with the concrete, killing civilians who had queued up at the pharmacy opposite.

Valentyna Artiukh, once a resident, escaped with her son because he alerted her to rumbling in the sky.

“A lot of people I know are dead and maybe there are people still underground,” she said.

Ms Artiukh now lives underground after her home was destroyed in the blast. She has no idea when she will return.

Dmytro Ivanov, the deputy head of administration in Chernihiv, said the authorities were now working on “safe” ways to begin the clear-up of the building. He warned that bodies could still be under the wreckage and therefore any operation would have to be handled carefully. In terms of the number of people who died in the area, Mr Ivanov said “who knows?”. The real death count will take some time before it is calculated in full.

Still, the residents who had survived were yesterday particularly grateful for one thing: electricity.

Oleksandr Kyiashko and his friend, Vasyl, finally had power after a month without. The first thing the men, both in their seventies, did was to charge their mobile phones.

“Then we made tea and switched on the refrigerator,” they said.

Mr Kyiashko had also gone to town to see what food he could procure. Queues were long to get into the supermarket but he had succeeded in finding a treasure: a pot of honey.

Even though it was the only item he returned with, he still insisted on sharing it with his friends, such is the generosity of the Ukrainian spirit.

The other crucial staple that drew people to the city centre yesterday was electricity. Queues of people lined up outside a shopping centre to charge their appliances.

Some had bought extension leads so they could charge as many gadgets at once, on the communal power points that had been shared with civilians.

Anton Dehovyk’s home is behind a hotel that has been heavily bombed. As such, he has not managed to regain any power so the 22-year-old spends each day travelling to various spots around the city in order to power up his phone.

Now that temporary bridges have been made to make getting into the city is easier, lifesaving food parcels have started to be delivered.

Two days ago the UN World Food Programme, with the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross, delivered its first aid to the city. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)