The sea helped to shape the genetic structure of Europeans, new study from Trinity College reveals

A new study involving research from Trinity College recreated the genetic geography across Europe at the time of the earliest farmers

The sea was a major contributor to the genetic isolation of ancient Maltese residents who did not undergo the same genetic changes as their European neighbours, a new study from Trinity College reveals.

Using DNA samples obtained from the remains of Maltese buried in caves at the Xaghra Circle between 4,500 and 5,000 years ago, scientists at the ancient DNA laboratory at Trinity compared their genetic material or genomes with those of ancient Europeans from the same time period.

They found the ancient Maltese “showed evidence of inbreeding in their family history, a sign of small, restricted population size indicating genetic isolation.”

"Interestingly researchers found that one of the ancient individuals analysed was the offspring of second-degree relatives. This was an outstanding find as the number of highly inbred individuals is very low even in ancient times, and this is the second most inbred individual yet detected from the Neolithic world.”

“Scientists concluded that physical topography, in particular seascapes played a central role as barriers to genetic exchange.”

The study, which is published today in the journal Current Biology, recreated the genetic geography across Europe at the time of the earliest farmers.

"They found evidence that it was fundamentally shaped by its seascapes which include barriers distinguishing Ireland and Britain from the continental mainland, and especially distinguishing the populations from the Scottish Orkney islands.”

“These examples are powerful illustrations of genomic insularity. For genes at least, the seaways were more retardant than accelerant of connection,” the interdisciplinary team from Trinity, Queen’s University in Belfast and Cambridge University in England, found.

Bruno Ariano, PhD student at Trinity College Dublin, now also Senior Bioinformatician at Open Target and lead author of the study said: "Was the sea a barrier or a highway in connecting regions during ancient times?”

"Our research shows that seafaring increased the differentiation between populations from islands and mainland Europe. Thanks to the analysis of hundreds of ancient genomes we discovered a level of structure among populations that correlates with their geographic location. This unprecedented level of resolution will most likely lead to new theories about migration and seafaring."

He said the analysis of the Maltese DNA showed there was “a high degree of inbreeding” amongst the ancient population, which the team believes was due to the difficulty in them leaving the Mediterranean island.

"Boats were very small and to transport animals (for food) was very difficult,” he told Independent.ie.

He concluded that “the sea really had an impact in shaping the genetic structure of Europe.”

Caroline Malone, Professor of Prehistory, School of Natural and Built Environment, Queens University Belfast and co-author, said:

“The builders of the temples of prehistoric Malta showed enormous resilience and creativity for over a thousand years, as confirmed by a detailed dating programme at Queen’s Belfast. The new biological evidence demonstrates that they were also challenged by the maritime distance of their island home.”