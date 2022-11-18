‘The Russians are constantly attacking’ – heavy fighting breaks out in new epicentre of Ukraine war

A woman wears a scarf with “Crimea is Ukraine” slogan on it, as people wait in line for food distribution after Russia’s retreat from Kherson. Photo: Reuters

HEAVY fighting broke out in eastern Ukraine yesterday amid concerns that Russian troops who retreated from Kherson had been sent to reinforce a new flashpoint in the war.

Serhiy Gaiday, governor of the Luhansk region, reported intense clashes in and around a number of towns that have swung between Russian and Ukrainian hands.

“The Russians are constantly attacking, trying to recapture the territory of the village that has been completely destroyed,” Mr Gaiday said, adding that the Ukrainian military had so far managed to push back the Russian troops.

In an unexpected move, Russia withdrew all its forces from the city of Kherson last week, which military analysts say will enable it to use that manpower to attack or hold the line in eastern

Ukraine.

Russia’s state news agency yesterday released drone footage showing Wagner, the Russian military contractor, dropping thermobaric bombs in eastern Ukraine near Bakhmut, a ghost town that has become a focus of Moscow’s attacks.

Russia yesterday launched the second major barrage of missiles at Ukraine in just three days, striking residential buildings and the power grid, which had already been badly damaged.

Rockets hit the city of Dnipro as Russian forces struck the Yuzhmash missile factory as well as several civilian buildings and a bus.

A Kremlin spokesman sought to defend its strikes on the Ukrainian power grid, claiming Moscow was merely targeting Kyiv’s war machine.

Meanwhile, authorities in Poland said a Ukrainian missile that killed two farmworkers when it landed in Poland near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday appears to have malfunctioned and failed to self-destruct after missing its initial target.

