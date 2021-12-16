| 8.8°C Dublin

The Russian threat to Ukraine, Covid co-ordination and the bottles of wine on the table – EU summit at a glance

Taoiseach Micheál Martin arrives to attend an European Union Summit at the European Council building in Brussels. Photo: Reuters Expand

Micheál Martin and his EU counterparts are putting in a long day at the last leaders’ summit of 2021.

The agenda has ranged from how to deal with Russian threats against Ukraine; failing efforts to co-ordinate anti-Covid 19 national campaigns; spiralling energy prices and carbon emissions; and how to control rising inflation.

