The Russian threat to Ukraine, Covid co-ordination and the bottles of wine on the table – EU summit at a glance

Micheál Martin and his EU counterparts are putting in a long day at the last leaders’ summit of 2021.

The agenda has ranged from how to deal with Russian threats against Ukraine; failing efforts to co-ordinate anti-Covid 19 national campaigns; spiralling energy prices and carbon emissions; and how to control rising inflation.

But the menu for this evening’s working dinner is remarkable for including a Stina Vulgava white wine from Croatia, which costs about €14 per bottle.

Still, the organisers appear to have gone for higher quality when it came to choosing the red, which is Chateau la Dominique St Emilion Grand Cru Classe dating from 1998. We can’t give you a price but you can depend it’s many multiples of the white wine’s cost.

In the food department, the 27 heads of government will be served an appetizer of scallops on a bed of citrus fruit. This will be followed by a filet of lamb with ginger sauce and rutabagas – that’s swede turnip to you and me. Dessert is to be caramelized apple mille-feuille – and no, we don’t know what that is.

More seriously, this is how the heavy and important agenda went:

Russia and Ukraine

Moscow insists it has no plans to invade Ukraine but many fear that is just what is on the agenda, perhaps early in 2022. The leaders warned Russia it would pay a high cost for carrying out a fresh military intervention in Ukraine following the 2014 annexation of Crimea.

But to the annoyance of the Ukrainian government, the leaders sidestepped a call from Ukraine's president to detail what actions they would take to really deter the Kremlin.

Covid co-ordination

Basically, the leaders agreed in principle to act together – but they could not specify how.

Italy failed to give the EU Commission notice of its plans to demand testing proof on all travellers coming into the country.

The Rome government has joined Portugal and Ireland, who have already done this.

Meanwhile, France banned all unnecessary travel with non-EU Britain after news of the highest UK cases ever since the pandemic began and fears that Omicron will be rampant by next week.

Conclusions agreed here stressed the need to continue vaccination and ensure travel rules did not impede the single market. There was a commitment to continue helping world vaccination via Covax.

The Commission is tasked with figuring out how long the Covid vaccination certificate should last. One suggestion is that these may be restricted to nine months from date of issue.

Energy and carbon markets

Here some countries, notably Spain, want a much bigger role for the EU in co-ordinating energy markets and prices. Others are more sceptical about just how necessary and effective this will be.

Talks on this one continued through the afternoon.

Inflation

Prices are spiralling across the globe – and the EU and Ireland are no exceptions. All governments cling to the hope that this is temporary and will ease off next year.

During the day word came from the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt that interest rates will not rise. But the ECB will tail off its bond-buying campaign next spring.

This issue will be taken at the working dinner tonight and ECB president, Christine Lagarde, will sit in. So too will Irish Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe, wearing his president of the Eurozone member countries’ hat.