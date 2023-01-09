| 5.7°C Dublin

‘The paradox of Putin is that he is not an unpleasant man in person,’ says French president Emmanuel Macron

French president Emmanuel Macron and Russian president Vladimir Putin in 2017. Photo: Stephane de Sakutin/AP Expand
Emmanuel Macron has been an advocate of maintaining a dialogue with Vladimir Putin since he invaded Ukraine last February. Photo: Reuters Expand

Vivian Song

Emmanuel Macron says the “paradox” of Vladimir Putin is that he is not an “unpleasant” man in person.

The French president told Les Rencontres du Papotin, a French TV show where autistic journalists interview famous people, that the Russian leader had an amiable manner in person.

