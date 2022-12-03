| 6.2°C Dublin

‘The nuclear trade with Russia is scandalous’ – France accused of funding war by buying uranium from Vladimir Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a halt to nuclear shipments as part of EU sanctions Photo: PA Expand

Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a halt to nuclear shipments as part of EU sanctions Photo: PA

Henry Samuel

France has been accused of helping to fund Vladimir Putin’s war effort by still importing nuclear fuel from Russia.

Greenpeace yesterday called it “scandalous” that uranium is being bought by European firms to be used in nuclear power stations across the continent.

