‘The most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance’ – Zelensky berates US response

Members of the Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine react after receiving weapons to defend the city of Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022. Photo: Mikhail Palinchak/Pool via Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky launched a withering condemnation of the US yesterday, saying “the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance” as Russia invaded.

Speaking from what appeared to be a bunker somewhere beneath Kyiv, he accused the West of abandoning Ukraine, describing his country as “left alone” to face the onslaught.

“Who is ready to fight with us?” he asked in a video posted on social media. “Honestly, I do not see such.

“When bombs fall on Kyiv, it happens in Europe, not just in Ukraine,” he said. “When missiles kill our people, they kill all Europeans.”

Despite the risk to his life, last night the 44-year-old president took to the streets of Kyiv to record a message of defiance, rallying his people to continue resisting Russian troops.

In a self-shot video, surrounded by a handful of aides, Mr Zelensky said: “We’re all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here.

“We’re all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way.”

He appeared to be unshaven and wearing the same khaki clothes seen in messages over the previous 48 hours.

It came after he challenged Moscow’s claims that Russian forces were only targeting the Ukrainian military.

“They’re killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets,” Mr Zelensky said. “According to the available intelligence, the enemy marked me as a target No 1 and my family as the target No 2.”

Mr Zelensky called on Europeans with “combat experience” to take arms and defend Ukraine, saying the West was too slow to help his country.

The Ukrainian leader later said he had spoken with US President Joe Biden about military aid and sanctions. He wrote on Twitter: “Strengthening sanctions, concrete defence assistance and an anti-war coalition have just been discussed.”

Mr Zelensky added that Ukraine was “grateful” for “strong” American support. The call lasted for 40 minutes, the White House confirmed.

In a later message Mr Zelensky suggested his government would be prepared to negotiate with Moscow over the issue of Ukrainian neutrality.

Asked about Mr Zelensky’s offer, Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, described it as “a move in a positive direction”. He said Vladimir Putin was willing to send a delegation to Minsk, the Belarusian capital, for talks with Ukraine.

However, in a signal that the Russian offer was not in good faith, he said that “demilitarisation” – essentially, surrender – would need to be an essential element of such talks.

Ukrainian officials also suggested they would not be prepared to hold talks in Belarus. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

