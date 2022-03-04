The Irishman helping expats depart Russia as the ruble tanks

He normally runs a company that helps executives and their families relocate to Russia. In recent days, David Gilmartin has been assisting them in locking up their apartments and making their way to the airport or the border.

Mr Gilmartin, from Lucan in Dublin, set up Troika Relocations, an international logistics consultancy, in Moscow in 2007. He has several multinational clients, while his biggest Irish customer is the Irish Embassy, which still has several people in Moscow.

“There’s no direct flights to Europe, the ruble has lost 30pc of its value, the stock market is shut, and a large number of people and companies are leaving,” said Mr Gilmartin of Russia this week.

“All normal people have lost something and will probably lose more.”

His company, which has five employees in Moscow, is working furiously to ensure the safe evacuation of expatriate clients and their families as rumours abound that Russia will introduce martial law and close its airspace.

“Our team is working around the clock to arrange airport transfers, manage their packing, close down rent agreements and cancel school registrations,” he said.

Many embassies in Russia, including the US, are advising their citizens to leave amid the instability.

Mr Gilmartin, who was last home in Ireland in January but has decided to stay in Russia for the time being, said his staff will continue to receive and make rent payments on behalf of clients.

Many landlords have accounts in Sberbank, the dominant retail bank in Russia, but rents cannot be paid due to new sanctions. Some have opened second accounts in non-sanctioned banks to keep money flowing.

With direct air travel to most European countries now blocked, Mr Gilmartin said Istanbul is the best transit point for those seeking to leave Russia for Europe.

Other options include travelling to Dubai, while Belgrade is understood to be increasing the frequency of flights to Moscow. Airline one-way tickets to Istanbul have jumped in price to €1,500 from €400 a week ago.

“Many families are choosing to travel by car, or bus, to Estonia and on to Poland and western Europe,” he said.