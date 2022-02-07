The inside story of Vladimir Putin's mythical obsession with Ukraine

"We'll have to do something, or we'll lose it," Vladimir Putin reportedly fretted to Kremlin aides when asked about Ukraine after he became president.

His attempts to grapple with that dilemma have produced some of the most dramatic moments in his two decades in power, including multiple diplomatic crises, two revolutions, and a war that has claimed at least 14,000 lives.

Now it has prompted him to amass the biggest invasion force seen in Europe since the Second World War.

What is driving him to such enormous risks? And why, despite all his efforts, is Ukraine further from his grasp than when he first worried about losing it?

Depending who you listen to, he is an ethnic nationalist gathering the Russian lands. A KGB man determined to rebuild his beloved Soviet Union. Or simply another ruler of Moscow, like many before him, seeking security in strategic depth at the expense of his western neighbours.

There is a little bit of truth to all those claims.

An independent Ukraine would be a headache for probably any Russian leader.

Control of Kyiv and the fertile Pontic Steppe on the north shore of the Black Sea has been considered crucial for the country's economic and military security since the 17th century.

That's without even considering Crimea, the deep-water port at Sevastopol, and the current fears of Nato expansion.

It is also true that the two nations are close kin. Mr Putin is far from alone in assuming that the ethnic, linguistic, and family ties that bind millions of Ukrainians and Russians together means that really there is no difference between them.

In a now notorious history essay published on the Kremlin website last summer, he argued not only that Ukrainians and Russians are one people, but that they have been artificially separated only by the divide-and-rule policies of malignant outside powers.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks in a destroyed industrial compound, backdropped by bullet riddled metal panels on a frontline position outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A Ukrainian serviceman walks in a destroyed industrial compound, backdropped by bullet riddled metal panels on a frontline position outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Ukrainians regard that line of reasoning as nothing less than an attempt to explain away their right to exist and lay a claim to Russian sovereignty over Kyiv.

Soviet revanchism is a more difficult case to make. Mr Putin's personal trauma over the collapse of the Soviet Union is well documented - he has spoken of his despair at seeing the empire crumble as he served as a KGB officer in East Germany.

The Russian president, however, is no Communist, and his often-misquoted remark that many people consider the Soviet collapse "the greatest geo-political disaster of the 20th century" was about social dislocation felt by his voters, not a statement of imperial intent.

Nonetheless, he has never hidden his goal of restoring the super-power status Moscow then enjoyed. It is no mistake that he has used the current invasion scare to demand Nato pull back to its 1990s posture.

Ukraine has become a battering ram for the ambition to redraw the post-Cold War security settlement in Europe.

Origin of the obsession

Andrei Illarionov, an economist who closely advised Mr Putin in the early years of his presidency, believes there is something else driving the Russian president: an idea, bordering on the mystical or even obsessive.

And he claims to have been present when the seeds of it were planted, in the summer of 2002 on a picturesque riverbank in the Leningrad region.

Mr Illarionov had invited Mr Putin to Staraya Ladoga, today a tiny village 70 miles east of St Petersburg.

The site is an important point in the history of the ancient kingdom known as "Kyivan Rus" - the medieval Orthodox Christian civilisation that Mr Putin has invoked as the source of his claim to a sphere of influence.

The true founding site of this civilization is disputed. Some say Kyiv. According to other legends, the Viking Rurik founded Staraya Ladoga in 862, some 20 years before his successors arrived in what is now the capital of Ukraine.

Mr Illiarov wanted the Russian president to come to the site to mark the 1140th anniversary of Rurik's arrival, show him some archaeology, and make a patriotic point: there was no need for post-Soviet Russia to feel somehow inferior or incomplete without Ukraine and Kyiv.

Russia, in fact, was the older brother.

The trip, he recalls, went swimmingly. "Then at the end he turned to me and said: 'but Kyiv is better.' So my idea failed," he recalls.

"It was like something switched on inside him. I am sure that was the first sprinkling of that idea. And it has simply grown and strengthened since then."

The idea growing inside Mr Putin, he believes, is simple: to reclaim Kyiv.

The Orange Revolution

Mr Putin's first opportunity to "do something" about the Ukraine problem came in 2004, when Leonid Kuchma, the scandal-plagued second president of Ukraine, sought help to install a pliant successor as the end of his second term loomed.

Mr Putin was not especially taken with Mr Kuchma's preferred candidate. Viktor Yanukovych, a burly former governor of Donetsk region with a couple of prison sentences under his belt, was not obvious presidential material.

But he was infinitely preferable to Viktor Yushchenko, the main opposition candidate, a determined westerniser dead set on a Nato membership action plan and eventual EU accession.

Mr Putin determined on a big effort to make sure Ukraine stayed inside Russia's orbit.

Russian political advisors were quietly sent to assist Yanukovych's campaign, while the Kremlin announced a series of uncharacteristically generous policies to win Mr Yanukovych's government credit with voters.

Meanwhile, secret service teams were deployed to take more covert measures. There was evidence of vote rigging. Someone - it has never been proved exactly who - tried to murder Mr Yushchenko with dioxin poisoning.

Shortly before election day, Mr Putin himself flew to Kyiv to stand alongside Mr Yanukovych and Mr Kuchma at a parade, and went on Ukrainian television to praise the incumbent government's economic policies.

If he was thinking about annexation back then, he certainly showed no sign of it.

"No one is trying to rebuild the Soviet Union," he reassured viewers. When one caller demanded reunification of the Russian-speaking peoples, he issued a polite but firm rebuttal.

Better to focus on economic integration and raising living standards, and "then many problems will solve themselves and will not cause the concern that is present today, will not infringe our national feelings, or our dignity, and will ensure the security of our countries."

Disaster

But within a day of Mr Yanukovych claiming victory and Mr Putin telephoning his congratulations, protesters began to gather on Kyiv's Independence Square.

The vote, they said, had been rigged. They wanted a re-run. And after a month-long standoff that became known as the Orange Revolution, they got it.

Mr Yushchenko became president of Ukraine, and Mr Putin's plans were in tatters.

It is not quite clear how the Kremlin was so hopelessly blindsided by the events in Kyiv that winter.

Many accounts suggest it was down to poor intelligence. In his 2016 book All the Kremlin's Men, Mikhail Zygar, a Russian political journalist, describes how an army of Russian political operatives sent to Kyiv had simply reassured Moscow until the last minute that everything was going to be fine - regardless of the evidence to the contrary.

Unable to imagine how the reversal took place, Mr Putin became convinced he had been defeated not by a Ukrainian public disgusted by blatant vote rigging, but by the plotting and machinations of hostile foreign powers.

The Orange Revolution would help convince him that Europe and the US were fundamentally hostile, that he must fight them for control of Ukraine, and that they might one day try a similar "colour revolution" in Moscow.

A Ukrainian serviceman patrols along a frontline position outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A Ukrainian serviceman patrols along a frontline position outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Over the next four years, Moscow and Kyiv would clash repeatedly, especially over Mr Yushchenko's dogged pursuit of a Nato membership again plan.

"You have to understand George, Ukraine is not a real country," a frustrated Mr Putin is reported to have told George W Bush as he lobbied against such a move at Nato' Bucharest summit in 2008.

The remark has never been fully confirmed, but many believe it betrayed his true intentions.

But Ukraine was not yet lost.

By the time the next election came around in 2010, Ukrainian voters were thoroughly fed up with the Orange alliance's infighting.

Mr Yanukovych, untainted by the chaos of the previous five years and carefully groomed by American spin doctors, managed a narrow but fairly convincing second round victory against former Orange revolutionary Yulia Tymoshenko.

Disaster again

But Ukraine's westward drift had not stopped. Mr Yanukovych had won election partly by promising an association agreement with the European Union. In late 2013, his government was on the brink of fulfilling that promise.

In public, Mr Putin was sanguine. The decision was one for Ukraine, he said in an interview with the AP and Russia's Channel One that September. Russia would respect its choice - although it had concerns about the economic and trade implications.

But some sharp-eared Ukrainians journalists noted his preceding remarks.

"You know, no matter what happens, and wherever Ukraine goes, anyway we shall meet sometime and somewhere," he remarked. "Why? Because we are one nation."

That was new. What on earth, they wondered, was he getting at?

In private, Mr Putin was showing little of the restraint he had in the AP interview.

On November 9, he held a secret meeting with Mr Yanukovych in which he is believed to have threatened enormous economic damage to Ukraine if the association agreement went ahead.

Some say the threats went further. Gennady Moskal, a former governor of Ukraine's Zakarpattia region, has claimed that Mr Putin explicitly threatened Mr Yanukovych with the annexation of eastern and southern Ukraine, including Crimea, the moment he put pen to paper.

Whatever was said, it had the desired effect. In mid November, Mr Yanukovych postponed the agreement.

But once again, the Kremlin had misjudged the Ukrainian public mood.

Almost immediately, angry crowds gathered in Kyiv's central Maidan square. A new revolution had begun, and this one would be a much bloodier affair.

Over the next three months the capital would become a battleground where protesters hurled molotov cocktails and police sellotaped nails to stun grenades to inflict horrific wounds.

In February, as a pall of black smoke rose over Kyiv, gun fights broke out; police snipers killed dozens of protesters; and Mr Yanukovych fled.

Annexation and War

Once again, Mr Putin refused to believe the uprising was anything other than an American-directed coup. He resolved to act.

Within a week, Russian soldiers had seized control of Crimea, and preparations began for a referendum on "unification" with the Russian Federation. The annexation was complete by March.

Then his agents attempted to ferment a counter-revolution in the Russian-speaking east and south.

A war began, Mr Putin sent in his regular army, dealt Kyiv's forces a series of painful defeats, and then dictated his terms to Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko.

Under the resulting Minsk II peace deal Ukraine would remain whole, minus Crimea - but it would change its constitution and grant significant autonomy to the Russian-controlled region in the east.

With the barrel of a gun, Mr Putin had finally accomplished what a decade and a half of diplomacy had failed to: He had given Russia permanent control of Ukraine's foreign policy.

Or so he thought.

Eight years on, it looks like another failure.

Two successive Ukrainian presidents have simply refused to implement the deal on Russia's terms, for the simple reason that it would be political suicide.

Meanwhile, the European Association agreement has been signed, and Kyiv has abandoned a policy of neutrality and is once again demanding Nato accession.

Even the election in 2019 of Volodymyr Zelensky, a native Russian speaker who defeated Mr Poroshenko partly by promising to end the war rejecting ethnic nationalism, has failed to halt the drift.

Now Mr Putin is now threatening to go back, with more guns, to finish the job.

Much ink has been spilt over the failure of Mr Putin's strenuous efforts not to lose Ukraine. Western commentators like to champion a vague thirst for "freedom" among the Ukrainian public. Russian commentators often blame Western machinations and bribery.

But the true explanation may be the simplest: maybe Mr Putin simply does not know the place very well.

He has never lived there, and many Russian political journalists believe his understanding of the place is disproportionately influenced by just one Ukrainian - Viktor Medvedchuk, a businessman to whose children Putin is godfather.

The rhetoric coming out of the Kremlin certainly suggests a strangely one-eyed view of the country.

Take the thorny language question. The Kremlin appears to assume the predominantly Russian-speaking south and east of Ukraine would naturally welcome unification with Russia.

The real linguistic map is much more ambiguous. Even in Donbas, where the heavily curated 2014 counter-revolution gained the most traction, many people in the rural villages speak Ukrainian - in a peculiar dialectic quite different from that used in the West of the country.

Besides, a person's language is no indicator of national loyalties.

Many locals in Donbas did join the Russian-led separatist cause. But many, perhaps most, of those who initially volunteered to fight for Ukraine were also native Russian speakers.

Even now, the biggest linguistic barrier in the dugouts and foxholes of the Donbas front is often not between Ukrainian and Russian, but between civilian Russian and the atrociously expletive-ridden slang in which soldiers conduct their day-to-today business.

"They made the mistake of thinking that Ukrainians are just Russians in Vyshyvankas [traditional Ukrainian shirts]," said Mr Illarionov, the former Kremlin adviser. "It's understandable, given Soviet education. And for Russians, it is a very painful thing to accept that they are actually a different people."

Nationhood

The year after Minsk II was signed, the city of Moscow erected an enormous statue of Vladimir the Great, the ruler of Kyiv who converted Ancient Rus to Orthodoxy in 988, on a patch of grass near the Kremlin.

The symbolism was lost on no one.

Does the current Vladimir ruling Moscow really see himself as a gatherer of the lands of Ancient Rus?

Is he really about to send the vast army racing for the Dnieper and the golden spires of Kyiv's St Sophia cathedral?

There are many reasons to think not.

But what seems certain is that no matter how the current crisis ends, Mr Putin will be back for Ukraine.

He just can't let it go.