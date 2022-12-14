‘The house would shake’ – Russia shells rain down as allies pledge €1bn to help keep Ukraine warm

Russia and Ukraine pounded each other’s forces in heavy fighting around the small eastern city of Bakhmut yesterday, as Kyiv’s allies pledged just over €1bn to help Ukrainians survive the freezing winter.

Invading Russian forces have fought to seize Bakhmut for months as part of a grinding battle for control of the Donetsk region, one of four territories in Ukraine the Kremlin claims to have annexed since its Feb. 24 invasion in votes rejected by most countries as illegal.

“They’re shelling really hard, there’s shelling, especially at night,” Valentyna (70) told Reuters as she fled Bakhmut, now largely reduced to rubble by incessant bombardment.

“The house would shake and every minute, second you expect it could crumble around you and that’d be it.

“I couldn’t even sleep in the last week, so I decided to leave,” she added.

Valentyna, who declined to give her surname, spoke in a van evacuating her via the town of Kostiantynivka to the relative safety of Ukrainian-controlled Pokrovsk.

Although Bakhmut, once a city of 80,000 people, straddles a road to other important towns, military analysts do not see it as a major strategic goal for Russia.

It has been the focus of an assault largely driven by fighters from Russia’s private military company Wagner Group, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Ukraine has said Russian forces are suffering huge losses in the brutal dug-in trench warfare on the eastern front.

Britain’s defence ministry has said the high cost of capturing Bakhmut could make it a mainly symbolic and political objective.

In its evening update, Ukraine’s armed forces General Staff said 60 Russian soldiers were killed and 100 injured in a weekend strike in the neighbouring province of Luhansk.

A civilian official earlier said the attack hit a building being used as barracks for Wagner Group soldiers.

The Ukrainian General Staff did not mention the Wagner Group.

Neither Wagner nor the Russian government confirmed the strike. ​

Moscow is also hammering Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with waves of missiles and drones, at times cutting off electricity for millions of civilians who are enduring Europe’s biggest conflict since World War Two.

A woman waits to be served at one of the only grocery stores open on December 13, 2022 in Bakhmut, Ukraine. Russia continues its campaign to seize Bakhmut, Donetsk region, in what many analysts regard as an offensive with more symbolic value than operational importance for Russia. In a recent intelligence report, the British ministry of defense said Russia would try to encircle the city. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine yesterday afternoon, but no new attacks were reported and the all-clear sounded later. In Paris, about 70 countries and institutions pledged just over €1bn to help maintain Ukraine’s water, food, energy, health and transport in face of Russia’s attacks, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna

said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said Ukraine needed at least €800m. ​

“It’s a lot, but the price is less than the cost of blackouts,” Zelensky told the meeting via video link.

French President Emmanuel Macron said there was an agreement on removing heavy weapons from Ukraine’s Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and that talks were under way on the way to do this.

Denis Pushilin, Russian-installed administrator of the portion of Donetsk province held by Moscow, told Russian media that just over half of the Donetsk People’s Republic had been

“liberated”.

Fighting in the region in recent weeks has left unclear which parts of Donetsk are under Russian and Ukrainian control.

Russia yesterday dismissed a peace proposal from Zelenskiy that would involve a pullout of Russian troops and demanded Kyiv accept new territorial “realities” that included Russia’s addition of four Ukrainian regions as its “new

subjects”.

As well as destroying Bakhmut, Russia’s sustained shelling of the frontline in Donetsk has heavily damaged the city of Avdiivka in the region’s centre, Zelensky said on Friday.