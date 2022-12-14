| 1.5°C Dublin

‘The house would shake’ – Russia shells rain down as allies pledge €1bn pledge to help keep Ukraine warm

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch new transport infrastructure in Russian regions. Photo: Mikhail Metzel/Reuters
A woman waits to be served at one of the only grocery stores open on December 13, 2022 in Bakhmut, Ukraine. Russia continues its campaign to seize Bakhmut, Donetsk region, in what many analysts regard as an offensive with more symbolic value than operational importance for Russia. In a recent intelligence report, the British ministry of defense said Russia would try to encircle the city. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch new transport infrastructure in Russian regions. Photo: Mikhail Metzel/Reuters

A woman waits to be served at one of the only grocery stores open on December 13, 2022 in Bakhmut, Ukraine. Russia continues its campaign to seize Bakhmut, Donetsk region, in what many analysts regard as an offensive with more symbolic value than operational importance for Russia. In a recent intelligence report, the British ministry of defense said Russia would try to encircle the city. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Shannon Stapleton and Vladyslav Smilianets

Russia and Ukraine pounded each other’s forces in heavy fighting around the small eastern city of Bakhmut yesterday, as Kyiv’s allies pledged just over €1bn to help Ukrainians survive the freezing winter.

Invading Russian forces have fought to seize Bakhmut for months as part of a grinding battle for control of the Donetsk region, one of four territories in Ukraine the Kremlin claims to have annexed since its Feb. 24 invasion in votes rejected by most countries as illegal.

