The Holocaust is beyond horror – but should it be beyond art?

In December 1982, the movie Sophie’s Choice was released. It starred Meryl Streep as a Polish woman in World War II, who grapples with having survived Auschwitz where a Nazi guard forced her to choose which one of her two children would be put to death.

It was one of the first major Hollywood films to deal with the Holocaust. Almost 40 years after the war ended, the public finally seemed ready to see the horror of the genocide depicted in art. The film won Meryl Streep her second best actress Oscar.

But not everyone was happy with it. Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel (who later won the Nobel Peace Prize), wrote that the film “saddened and worried him” and wondered if art could ever deal with the Holocaust.

The processing of an entire transport of Jews from Carpatho-Ruthenia at Auschwitz in May 1944. Picture by Yad Vashem Photo Archives/AP

The processing of an entire transport of Jews from Carpatho-Ruthenia at Auschwitz in May 1944. Picture by Yad Vashem Photo Archives/AP

Wiesel deplored the commercial appropriation of Holocaust narratives, the way showbusiness placed an emphasis on the perpetrators, while the victims “recede into the background”.

He could hardly have guessed that the “docu-dramas, plays, musicals” of his time were only the start. Today, the Holocaust is an entertainment industry staple.

The bestselling book in the UK and Ireland in 2018 and 2019 was The Tattooist of Auschwitz, which tells the tale of a Slovakian Jew at Auschwitz, forced to tattoo numbers onto the arms of thousands of incoming prisoners.

One of the most widely read Irish books of all time (11 million copies sold worldwide), The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas dealt with the fictional friendship between a child prisoner of a concentration camp and the son of the camp’s commandant. The book was also made into a film.

British troops oversee captured SS men at Belsen as they carry the dead bodies of their victims

British troops oversee captured SS men at Belsen as they carry the dead bodies of their victims

Countless other books on the genocide have filled the bestseller lists. Movies and documentaries on the Holocaust fill a whole section of Netflix. This has prompted some historians of the period to criticise some of the most popular works.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Holocaust memorial museum in Poland has been scathing about both Tattooist of Auschwitz and Boy in the Striped Pyjamas.

Of Tattooist, the museum believes “the book contains numerous errors and information inconsistent with the facts, as well as exaggerations, misinterpretations and understatements.”

Lale Sokolov (the tattooist of Auschwitz) and his wife Gita after the war in Sydney, Australia

Lale Sokolov (the tattooist of Auschwitz) and his wife Gita after the war in Sydney, Australia

Of Striped Pyjamas, the museum referred to an essay from their learning and exhibition centre. The essay emphasises that “the events portrayed” in the novel “could never have happened”.

It goes on to lay out “some of the book’s historical inaccuracies and stereotypical portrayals of major characters, that help to perpetuate dangerous myths.”

Pawel Sawicki of the Auschwitz museum stresses a big distinction between the books. “They are not as accurate as readers would presume them to be. The Tattooist of Auschwitz is an example of this.

“On the book jacket it says every attempt was made to verify the facts in this book – when in fact it appears that very little was done in that regard during the writing of the book.

“The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas is a little different, as it is presented as fiction. But many educators use it as a factual work.”

Asa Butterfield as the commandant's son in 'The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas'

Asa Butterfield as the commandant's son in 'The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas'

Sawicki does not believe authors such as Boyne or Morris have bad intentions.

“On the contrary, they probably have quite good intentions and want to bring the story of Auschwitz to a broader audience.

“But in many cases not enough research has been done, and this contributes to misunderstandings about how the camp works, and even distorts history.

“Many writers say: ‘We think this will help drive people to look closely at the history.’ But I don’t think this is what happens. Most people will not read further on the history of the Holocaust or come to the Auschwitz memorial.

“I think most people believe the author has done that work for them, and they are reading about something that really happened.”

Children in Auschwitz just after the liberation by the Soviet army in January 1945

Children in Auschwitz just after the liberation by the Soviet army in January 1945

But most authors of historical fiction take liberties with the facts. It’s hard to imagine, for instance, historians of Georgian England being as vocal about the fiction of that period as the Auschwitz museum is about Holocaust fiction. Why is this?

“We’re talking about real people and real places that existed,” replies Sawicki. “Accuracy is a way of honouring their memory. Accuracy is a part of the responsibility of artists if they decide to place their story in this world.”

But John Boyne did fictionalise the camp. The word ‘Auschwitz’ never appears in his bestseller – so why should he not allow his imagination free rein?

“In that case we’re more critical of the educational use of the book. The story portrayed there could not have happened – in any camp. But the problem is not the book itself, but rather how the book is used by teachers.”

But, surely, in novels about the Holocaust, accuracy can’t take precedence over the artistic value of what is written?

“But there is a responsibility here. There are ways to make art with a factual foundation.

“For instance, Son of Saul [a Hungarian film which won the Cannes Grand Prix Prize in 2015] deals with the sonderkommando [the inmates who had to dispose of the corpses], and you can see from which real-life testimony each scene is taken. The camp itself is kind of a blur in the background – but you can see that the scriptwriter worked very hard to get the truth into the story.”

Author John Boyne

Author John Boyne

“The role of the historian and the artist is very different,” says John Boyne. “Historians record the events of the past, while artists challenge their audience on a more cerebral level. The former is an intellectual exercise, the latter is an emotional one.

“But these approaches do not have to be in conflict, and anyone who deliberately creates conflict does a disservice to the subject. In order to keep the memories of those lost in the Holocaust alive, we must get young readers to engage with history.

“How? Through stories. By making them care about invented characters. When they do that, they will almost certainly want to learn about those characters’ real-life counterparts.”

The full horror of the genocide has always been a challenge for art. The most famous Holocaust movies have pulled their punches when it comes to the real-life horror. There are no mass shootings, no gas chambers in Schindler’s List. Sophie’s Choice itself never shows us inside a camp.

SS officers at the SS retreat of Solahutte, near Auschwitz. From left, Dr Josef Mengele, Rudolf Hoess (Auschwitz commandant), Josef Kramer (Birkenau commandant), and unidentified

SS officers at the SS retreat of Solahutte, near Auschwitz. From left, Dr Josef Mengele, Rudolf Hoess (Auschwitz commandant), Josef Kramer (Birkenau commandant), and unidentified

Horror movies seldom do well at the Oscars – and the Holocaust’s full horror is still difficult for a modern mass audience.

Elie Wiesel alluded to this and suggested that those with no personal experience of the Holocaust may be better able to grapple with the darkness.

“If a novelist believes himself capable of imagining the unimaginable, so much the better for him,” he wrote. “Survivors feel inhibited. They know Auschwitz defies imagination and perception. It submits only to memory. It can be communicated by testimony – not by fiction.”

Auschwitz survivor Tova Friedman

Auschwitz survivor Tova Friedman

​Tova Friedman is a survivor of the Holocaust. She was deported to a labour camp in rural Poland as a child, before she and her mother were sent to Auschwitz. She wrote a memoir about her life, The Daughter of Auschwitz, which details the horrors she went through – including almost being murdered in a gas chamber.

She says the difficulties artists have in dealing with the Holocaust are understandable, and adds that Schindler’s List seemed “very sanitised” to her.

“But there is no way on this earth I can describe what it was really like,” she said last year. “I can talk to you, but there is no way to convey it with words. So when artists sanitise it, I think it’s the best they can do. The public wouldn’t be able to take in how terrible it really was.”