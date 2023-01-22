| 8.9°C Dublin

The Holocaust is beyond horror – but should it be beyond art?

Ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27, novelist John Boyne, Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman and the Auschwitz museum discuss how art can both mirror and mask history

The entrance to Auschwitz Expand
Author John Boyne Expand
Asa Butterfield as the commandant&rsquo;s son in &lsquo;The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas&rsquo; Expand
The processing of an entire transport of Jews from Carpatho-Ruthenia at Auschwitz in May 1944. Picture by Yad Vashem Photo Archives/AP Expand
Lale Sokolov (the tattooist of Auschwitz) and his wife Gita after the war in Sydney, Australia Expand
British troops oversee captured SS men at Belsen as they carry the dead bodies of their victims Expand
Children in Auschwitz just after the liberation by the Soviet army in January 1945 Expand
SS officers at the SS retreat of Solahutte, near Auschwitz. From left, Dr Josef Mengele, Rudolf Hoess (Auschwitz commandant), Josef Kramer (Birkenau commandant), and unidentified Expand
Auschwitz survivor Tova Friedman Expand

The entrance to Auschwitz

Author John Boyne

Asa Butterfield as the commandant&rsquo;s son in &lsquo;The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas&rsquo;

The processing of an entire transport of Jews from Carpatho-Ruthenia at Auschwitz in May 1944. Picture by Yad Vashem Photo Archives/AP

Lale Sokolov (the tattooist of Auschwitz) and his wife Gita after the war in Sydney, Australia

British troops oversee captured SS men at Belsen as they carry the dead bodies of their victims

Children in Auschwitz just after the liberation by the Soviet army in January 1945

SS officers at the SS retreat of Solahutte, near Auschwitz. From left, Dr Josef Mengele, Rudolf Hoess (Auschwitz commandant), Josef Kramer (Birkenau commandant), and unidentified

Auschwitz survivor Tova Friedman

In December 1982, the movie Sophie’s Choice was released. It starred Meryl Streep as a Polish woman in World War II, who grapples with having survived Auschwitz where a Nazi guard forced her to choose which one of her two children would be put to death.

It was one of the first major Hollywood films to deal with the Holocaust. Almost 40 years after the war ended, the public finally seemed ready to see the horror of the genocide depicted in art. The film won Meryl Streep her second best actress Oscar.

