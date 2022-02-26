‘The fate of Ukraine is being decided,’ says Zelensky as thermobaric rocket fears grow

Western leaders fear Vladimir Putin could unleash devastating thermobaric rockets on Ukraine after fierce resistance slowed the Russian army’s advance, The Daily Telegraph can disclose.

Thousands of machine guns and crude bombs were distributed to citizens in the capital Kyiv as they fought back the Russian president’s gathering forces.

Western officials briefed yesterday their serious concern that Mr Putin would order the deployment of thermobaric weapons that can reduce cities to rubble and which would cause huge loss of life to the civilian population.

Thermobaric missiles contain a highly explosive fuel and chemical mix that send out supersonic blast waves that can rip buildings and bodies apart.

The Indo Daily: War on Ukraine – What is Ireland’s role and should we shelve our neutrality?

Officials said their use would cause “indiscriminate violence”.

The Russian Tos-1 Buratino weapons are understood to have crossed into Ukraine although they have yet to be used. Moscow has previously employed them in Chechnya and Syria.

One official said the West was “very concerned at the attitude they [Russian forces] would adopt” if Ukrainian resistance continued to hold up.

The Russian Army was bogged down in fierce fighting across the whole of Ukraine, including the first skirmishes in Kyiv itself.

The first Russian armoured vehicles were spotted in a northern suburb, just a few miles from the Ukraine parliament, in the early hours of yesterday but were met with stiff resistance.

At least one fighter jet was shot out of the skies above Kyiv and at least three Russian special forces soldiers trying to infiltrate the capital were spotted by local intelligence and shot and killed in a gun battle that was caught on mobile phone footage.

The Ukraine military claimed yesterday afternoon that 2,800 Russian troops had been killed or wounded, 80 armoured vehicles destroyed and 17 jets and helicopters downed across the country.

In Kyiv, the Russian Army had last night resumed its bombing campaign after slow progress in the full-scale invasion Western intelligence believe was intended to overthrow the Ukraine government within 48 hours.

Read More

Power stations were targeted, according to the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko, who himself picked up an AK-47 to defend the city.

Nato announced last night it was activating its Response Force for the first time in “collective defence”, meaning the alliance is ready to fend off any incursion by Russia into Nato territory.

James Heappey, the British defence minister, announced the UK would send more tanks and troops to Estonia “earlier than planned” to reinforce the Nato ally in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The move will double the numbers in Estonia from 600 to 1,200 with deployment of soldiers from the Royal Tank Regiment and Royal Welsh battle groups beginning immediately. “Those doubled-up force levels remain indefinitely,” said Mr Heappey.

The Ukraine army has remained intact and has not fractured as the Kremlin had hoped under the onslaught that began on Thursday morning.

As well as mobilising its reserves, Ukraine ordered all adult males under 60 to remain inside the country and by lunchtime yesterday had armed its civilian population with 18,000 submachine guns. The Government also posted online instructions on how to manufacture crude Molotov cocktail bombs in a further determined bid to hold up any Russian advance.

The Ukraine defence ministry announced: “We urge citizens to inform us of troop movements, to make Molotov cocktails, and neutralise the enemy.”

The Ukraine Army also blew up bridges on the road to Kyiv from the north from where Russia had launched a two-pronged advance into the capital. On highways into the city,troops blocked the roads in wait for the enemy.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, who had been in hiding after being identified as Russia’s number one target, ventured into the streets yesterday as darkness fell in Kyiv. In it, he issued a rallying cry to Ukranians, saying: “We’re all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We’re all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way.”

Mr Zelensky condemned President Joe Biden’s administration, accusing “the most powerful country in the world of looking on from a distance” while Ukraine was under siege.

He said Ukraine had been “left alone” by the west, adding: “When bombs fall on Kyiv, it happens in Europe, not just in Ukraine... When missiles kill our people, they kill all Europeans.”

In a sign of Mr Putin’s increasingly bizarre behaviour, the Russian president called on the Ukrainian army to overthrow the country’s leadership whom he described as “terrorists” and “a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis”.

Mr Putin told a televised meeting with Russia’s security council: “I once again appeal to the military personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine: do not allow neo-Nazis and (Ukrainian radical nationalists) to use your children, wives and elders as human shields.”

Evidence that Mr Putin’s desperate plea will fall on deaf ears was clear from acts of courage displayed by Ukraine soldiers. On Snake Island, an entire garrison of 13 Ukrainian border guards was killed after refusing to surrender to the Russian Navy. In a message of defiance they told Russian forces urging them to surrender: “Russian warship, go f*** yourself”. Mr Zelensky said the men had died heroically and each will be awarded posthumously the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Rifts between the UK and US began to open up over how to deal with Mr Putin. President Biden has so far ignored Britain’s calls to cut Russia off the Swift banking payment system.

The UK Government is said to be frustrated with the failure of the US to block Russia’s access to the Swift platform which allows cross-border financial transactions and is used by over 11,000 banks and financial institutions.

There were tearful scenes along Poland’s border yesterday as guards separated fathers and brothers from their families owing to the martial law order which prevents men over 18 from leaving. At least 50,000 Ukrainians have crossed into European countries.

Pope Francis yesterday made clear his anger at the invasion by making an unprecedented visit to the Russian embassy in the Vatican to personally express his “great pain and concern”. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]