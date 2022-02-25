A woman walks around the wreckage of an unidentified aircraft that crashed into a house in a residential area (Photo: REUTERS/Umit Bektas)

A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine (Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

A woman walks into a room in a damaged residential building, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv. Picture: Reuters

People rest on the floor of a metro station, which they use as an air raid shelter, in Kyiv. Picture: Reuters

A woman walks around the wreckage of an unidentified aircraft that crashed into a house in a residential area in Kyiv. Picture: Reuters

Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armoured vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

A man holds a sign as members of the Russian community demonstrate against Russia, after it launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Reuters

Rescuers help a local resident after shelling in the town of Starobilsk in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 25, 2022. Press service of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

A damaged residential building is seen, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

Rescuers work at the crash site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Antonov aircraft, which, according to the State Emergency Service, was shot down near the capital, Kyiv. Photo: Reuters

A man kisses a boy who just crossed the border from Ukraine with his relatives on February 24, 2022, in Ubla, Slovakia. Picture: Getty

People arrive from Ukraine to Ubla, Slovakia, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

Olena Kurilo, heavily bandaged over her face and head, after a missile struck her home (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Natali Sevriukova reacts as she stands next to her house following a rocket attack in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces entered the capital and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.

Air raid sirens wailed over the city of 3 million people, where some were sheltering in underground metro stations, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion that has shocked the world. A Ukrainian official said a Russian plane had been shot down and crashed into a building.

A senior Ukrainian official confirmed shortly after 10am GMT that Russian tanks have now entered the northern districts of the capital, Kyiv, and that Ukrainian troops were defending positions on four fronts despite being outnumbered, as Nato leaders prepare to meet later.

An estimated 100,000 people fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities. At least 137 people have been reported killed and 300 injured.

The Indo Daily: War on Ukraine – What is Ireland’s role and should we shelve our neutrality?

People in Kyiv were told to make Molotov cocktail petrol bombs as they hid in makeshift shelters and basements, awaiting a Russian assault on the Ukrainian capital.

"Make Molotov cocktails, neutralise the occupier!," the Defence Ministry said, while local authorities told people in the northwestern Obolon area of the city to stay off the streets because "active hostilities" were approaching.

Some residents took refuge in subway stations being used as air-raid shelters, or rushed to basements of apartments blocks or other buildings when air-raid warnings sounded.

Russian troops seized the Chernobyl former nuclear power plant north of Kyiv as they advanced on the city from Belarus, with higher than usual radiation now being recorded at the site due to soil disturbance. Earlier reports that a nuclear waste store had been damaged have been discounted.

It is now believed Russia aims to capture Kyiv and topple the government, which Putin regards as a puppet of the United States.

A woman walks around the wreckage of an unidentified aircraft that crashed into a house in a residential area in Kyiv. Picture: Reuters

Zelenskiy said he understood Russian troops were coming for him but vowed to stay in Kyiv.

"(The) enemy has marked me down as the number one target," Zelenskiy said in a video message. "My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state."

"I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine."

He urged Europe on Friday to act more quickly and forcefully in imposing sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine, accusing western allies of politicking as Moscow's forces advanced on Kyiv.

"Europe has enough strength to stop this aggression," Zelenskiy said, adding that everything from banning Russians from entering the European Union to cutting Moscow off from the SWIFT international banking payments system to an oil embargo should be on the table.

"You still can stop this aggression. You have to act swiftly," he said.

A German government spokesperson said coordination among European Union leaders on another sanctions package against Russia is in the early stages.

Steffen Hebestreit said that the notion of Zelenskiy seeking political asylum in Germany was not an issue at the moment and said the government would address it if it did arise.

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

Air raid sirens wailed over Kyiv amid unconfirmed reports that a Russian plane had been shot down and crashed into a building a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion that has shocked the world.

Russia has bombed 33 civilian sites in its assault on Ukraine in the last 24 hours, Kyiv's interior ministry said on Friday.

"The Russians say they are not striking civilian objects. But 33 civilian sites have been hit over the last 24 hours," said an official at Ukraine's Interior Ministry, Vadym Denysenko.

A senior Ukrainian official said Russian forces would enter areas just outside the capital, Kyiv, later on Friday and that Ukrainian troops were defending positions on four fronts despite being outnumbered.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes a statement in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

He said Ukraine's military had so far prevented Russia from achieving its objectives. "Russia will have to talk to us sooner or later, talk about how to end the fighting and stop this invasion," Zelenskiy said in a morning address. "The sooner this conversation begins, the smaller the losses to Russia itself."

He also ordered men of fighting age from 18 to 60 could not leave the country.

The Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said in a tweet just before 4am on Friday that "horrific rocket strikes" hit Kyiv in an attack he compared to the city's 1941 shelling by Nazi Germany.

"Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany," he said.

"Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Sever all ties. Kick Russia out of (everywhere)."

Chernobyl

Ukraine’s nuclear energy regulatory agency says that higher than usual gamma radiation levels have been detected in the area near the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, after it was seized by the Russian military.

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said Friday that higher gamma radiation levels have been detected in the Chernobyl zone, but didn’t provide details of the increase.

It attributed the rise to a “disturbance of the topsoil due to the movement of a large amount of heavy military equipment through the exclusion zone and the release of contaminated radioactive dust into the air.”

Ukrainian authorities said that Russia took the plant and its surrounding exclusion zone after a fierce battle Thursday.

A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine (Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Russian airborne troops were protecting the plant to prevent any possible “provocations.” He insisted that radiation levels in the area have remained normal.

The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said it was told by Ukraine of the takeover, adding that there had been “no casualties or destruction at the industrial site.”

The 1986 disaster occurred when a nuclear reactor at the plant 130 kilometres north of Kyiv exploded, sending a radioactive cloud across Europe. The damaged reactor was later covered by a protective shell to prevent leaks.

Outcry

Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Coveney said the images coming from Ukraine were horrifying.

“Murderous brutality of Russia’s war plain to see in heart of Europe,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Most powerful voice to stop this madness can come from Russian people, holding their leadership to account!”

British defence secretary Ben Wallace said Russia intends to take the whole of Ukraine but the Russian army failed to deliver on the first day of its invasion.

"It's definitely our view that the Russians intend to invade the whole of Ukraine," Wallace told Sky.

A man holds a sign as members of the Russian community demonstrate against Russia, after it launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Reuters

Wallace said the Russian army had failed to deliver its key objectives, directly contradicting the Russian defence ministry which said it had achieved all of its main aims on the first day of the military operation.

"Contrary to great Russian claims, and indeed President Putin's sort of vision that somehow the Ukrainians would be liberated and would be flocking to his cause, he's got that completely wrong, and the Russian army has failed to deliver, on day one, its main objective," Mr Wallace said.

As international sanctions mounted, Ukraine expressed disappointment that not all countries wanted Russia thrown out of the SWIFT global interbank payments system.

"We would like to go further, we'd like to do the SWIFT system," Mr Wallace said. "If not every country wants them to be thrown out of the SWIFT system, it becomes difficult."

People leave Kyiv after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine (Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

Military advance

As Russian troops continued pressing their offensive Friday, intense fighting also raged in the country’s east.

Russian troops entered the city of Sumy near the border with Russia that sits on a highway leading to Kyiv from the east. The regional governor, Dmytro Zhivitsky, said Ukrainian forces fought Russian troops in the city overnight, but other Russian convoys kept rolling west toward the Ukrainian capital. Senior officials confirmed shortly after 10am that Russian troops had now officially entered the capital.

Rescuers work at the crash site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Antonov aircraft, which, according to the State Emergency Service, was shot down near the capital, Kyiv. Photo: Reuters

“Military vehicles from Sumy are moving toward Kyiv,” Zhivitsky said. “Much equipment has passed through and is heading directly to the west.”

Zhivitsky added that another northeastern city, Konotop, was also sieged. He urged residents of the region to fight the Russian forces.

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says he is “closely following recent developments in and around Ukraine with increasing concern.”

Karim Khan issued a statement Friday on Twitter while on a visit to Bangladesh, where he is investigating crimes against Myanmar’s Rohingya minority.

Khan said he alerted “all sides conducting hostilities on the territory of Ukraine” that Ukraine has accepted the court’s jurisdiction.

That means “my office may exercise its jurisdiction over and investigate any act of genocide, crime against humanity or war crime committed within the territory of Ukraine since 20 February 2014 onwards," Khan added.

He said that “any person who commits such crimes, including by ordering, inciting or contributing in another manner to the commission of these crimes may be liable to prosecution before the Court.”

Khan added that because neither Russia nor Ukraine are member states of the court, his office does not have jurisdiction over the crime of aggression in the conflict.

A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv (AP Photo/Vadim Zamirovsky)

Nato meeting

Western leaders are set to convene a summit to hammer out how next to push back against the "cynical and brutal invasion" in Ukraine.

Leaders of the 30 Nato allied nations will meet on Friday, US President Joe Biden confirmed, as they come under pressure to go even further than sanctions already announced to hit the Kremlin after what Boris Johnson described as a "dark day in the history of our continent".

A man kisses a boy who just crossed the border from Ukraine with his relatives on February 24, 2022, in Ubla, Slovakia. Picture: Getty

Biden hit back on Thursday against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, unleashing robust new sanctions, ordering the deployment of thousands of additional troops to NATO ally Germany and declaring that America would stand up to Russia's Vladimir Putin.

He also acknowledged that the invasion — and efforts to thwart Putin — will have a cost for Americans. But he sought to reassure the public that the economic pain that may come with rising energy prices will be short-lived in the U.S.

As for the Russian president, Biden said: “He’s going to test the resolve of the West to see if we stay together. And we will.”

Targeting Russia's financial system, Biden said, the United States will block assets of large Russian banks, impose export controls aimed at the nation's high-tech needs and sanction its business oligarchs.

The president said the U.S. also will be deploying additional forces to Germany to bolster NATO after the invasion of Ukraine, which is not a member of the defence organisation. Some 7,000 additional U.S. troops will be sent.

Sanctions

Ursula von der Leyen said Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine marks the "beginning of a new era" as the European Commission president outlined a package of further EU sanctions against Russia.

Following a late-night European Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine, Ms von der Leyen said the package included financial, energy and technological sanctions aimed to deter Mr Putin from redrawing "the map of Europe by force".

In a series of tweets early on Friday morning, Ms von der Leyen said the sanctions show "how united the EU is".

A woman walks around the wreckage of an unidentified aircraft that crashed into a house in a residential area (Photo: REUTERS/Umit Bektas)

She said: "First, this package includes financial sanctions, targeting 70pc of the Russian banking market and key state owned companies, including in defence.

"Second, we target the energy sector, a key economic area which especially benefits the Russian state. Our export ban will hit the oil sector by making it impossible for Russia to upgrade its refineries.

"Third: we ban the sale of aircrafts and equipment to Russian airlines.

"Fourth, we are limiting Russia's access to crucial technology, such as semiconductors or cutting-edge software.

"Finally: visas. Diplomats and related groups and business people will no longer have privileged access to the European Union.

She added: "These events mark the beginning of a new era. Putin is trying to subjugate a friendly European country. He is trying to redraw the map of Europe by force. He must and he will fail."

It comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced the "largest and most severe" package of sanctions Russia has ever faced to punish "blood-stained aggressor" Vladimir Putin.

Among the new UK sanctions introduced were measures to hit five further oligarchs, including the Russian president's former son-in-law, and to target more than 100 businesses and individuals.

Mr Johnson said he was sanctioning "all the major manufacturers that support Putin's war machine", will ban Aeroflot from touching down planes in the UK and will freeze the assets of all major Russian banks, including immediately against VTB.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the range of sanctions agreed by EU leaders will "hit hard" at Russia and its economy, but will not stop the attack against Ukraine.

Mr Martin said the package of measures agreed to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine is "comprehensive" and will attack the country's finance, industry, trade, energy and transport sectors.

EU leaders agreed a fresh set of sanctions against Russia following an emergency summit in Brussels late on Thursday.

Mr Martin said the attack was a "gross violation" of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Mr Martin admitted that there will be "a price to pay" for European countries as a consequence of the sanctions.

He also defended the decision not to remove Russia from the Swift network, an international financial system.

He also rejected claims that the EU held back in its package of measures.

"Europe has responded very strongly. In its totality it is very strong,” he said.

"To launch this brutal attack on the Ukrainian people, to attain some sort of historic ideal he (Putin) has in his head about restoration of empire, harking back to a bygone era.”

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme, Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne said the EU will not engage Russian militarily but the sanctions which have been agreed by member states go "extremely far".

“The European Union is not involved in military action in relation to the Ukraine. That’s simply not something that will ever be envisaged… The sanctions that have been announced go extremely far,” he said. “They’re the broadest sanctions that the European Union has ever imposed on anybody… A lot of companies are going to suffer in Russia. A lot of people won’t be able to do business with Russia and a lot of Russian people won’t be able to travel. A lot of products won’t be able to be exported to Russia. These are going to have a big economic impact.”

People rest on the floor of a metro station, which they use as an air raid shelter, in Kyiv. Picture: Reuters

“Of course, the question is the impact that they will have on Putin. He doesn’t appear to be acting in any kind of a rational way, but this is what the European can do is impose economic sanctions. The European Union is not an organisation that can get involved in military actions.”

Minister Byrne confirmed that Ireland was in favour of sanctioning Russia's use of the SWIFT payment system and added that the Irish Government will continue to push for the strongest possible sanctions.

“Our priority as an Irish Government was to have unity around the table,” he said. “Having said that, we pushed and will continue to push for the broadest possible sanctions. So yes, the Irish Government has no problem whatsoever with the SWIFT system being sanctioned. That’s something we would support… That may well come at another point but it is certainly something we would support.”

‘Barbaric’

Vladimir Putin's “barbaric” tyranny plunged Europe into war on a scale not seen since 1945 as Russian troops advanced on Kyiv last night.

The Russian president ordered a full-blown invasion just before dawn yesterday, with ground troops crossing into Ukraine in a multi-­pronged assault.

Tanks, helicopters and jets swarmed the country as missiles rained down on cities, killing at least 137 citizens, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine remained defiant despite Russian troops seizing control of a strategic military airfield just outside Kyiv following fierce fighting.

Russia also occupied the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant less than 100km from the capital, providing ground troops with a clear route to Kyiv. Around 100,000 civilians have already fled their homes, according to the United Nations.

The International Atomic Energy Agency urged “maximum restraint” to protect nuclear sites during the clashes.

Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armoured vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

Western leaders were united in condemning Mr Putin, with Joe Biden, the US president, saying his “naked aggression” would make him a “pariah”.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen called the invasion a “barbaric” attack on an independent nation that threatened “the stability in Europe and the whole of the international peace order”.

British prime minister Boris Johnson denounced Mr Putin as a “bloodstained aggressor”.

In near-unison, the US, EU and other Western allies announced a round of punitive measures against Russian banks and leading companies, and imposed export controls aimed at starving the country’s industries and military of high-tech products.

From the US to Western Europe and Japan, South Korea and Australia, nations lined up to denounce the Kremlin as the outbreak of fighting raised fears about the shape of Europe to come.

Mile-long traffic jams stretched out of Kyiv, and train stations ran out of tickets as desperate civilians tried to escape to safety over the western borders – the start of an exodus that could total five million people.

A damaged residential building is seen, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

Oil prices soared and stock markets tumbled amid rising fears of a global economic crisis.

The invasion was started by Mr Putin, in a pre-recorded address to the nation, at 3am Irish time, in which he said he had made “the decision of a military operation” for the “denazification of Ukraine”.

He also appeared to signal his willingness to deploy nuclear weapons, warning the West that “whoever tries to impede us... must know that the Russian response will be immediate and lead to consequences you have never seen in history”.

Nato’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said thousands of troops would be sent to re-

inforce Nato’s eastern flank in countries that border Russia and Ukraine, including Poland and the Baltic States. “Our collective defence commitment is iron-clad. We will continue to do whatever is necessary to shield the alliance from aggression,” he said.

At the end of the first day of fighting, Ukraine claimed Russia was being forced into an “operative pause”, claiming that a “blitzkrieg won’t happen”.

But US Pentagon officials claimed the Kremlin’s clear intention was a race to Kyiv to overthrow Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, and install a new leadership allied to the Kremlin.

“They have every intention of basically decapitating the government and installing their own means of governance,” an official said.

The Pentagon said last night that Russia had not yet deployed the “full scope” of the cyber-warfare capabilities, adding that it was “not clear exactly why” it had not yet done so.

President Zelensky said: “Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won’t give up its freedom.”

He added: “What we have heard today are not just missile blasts, fighting and the rumble of aircraft. This is the sound of a new iron curtain, which has come down and is closing Russia off from the civilised world.”

Up to 190,000 Russian troops had massed on Ukraine borders in recent weeks and the full-scale invasion was launched from the north, south and east.

A woman walks into a room in a damaged residential building, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv. Picture: Reuters

Russia claimed to have destroyed more than 70 military targets, including 11 airfields, and captured a hydro-electric power plant as well as the area surrounding Chernobyl.

Russian forces were deployed on land, air and sea with troops using Russian-held Crimea as a launch pad for an onslaught on the Black Sea port of Odessa.

(© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)