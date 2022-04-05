| 12.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The elderly and the disabled are burning alive in their beds in Mariupol

Infirm are ‘burned in their beds by shelling’

Local residents receive bread during a humanitarian aid distribution amid ongoing fighting in Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 4, 2022. Expand

Close

Local residents receive bread during a humanitarian aid distribution amid ongoing fighting in Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 4, 2022.

Local residents receive bread during a humanitarian aid distribution amid ongoing fighting in Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 4, 2022.

Local residents receive bread during a humanitarian aid distribution amid ongoing fighting in Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 4, 2022.

Bel Trew

The elderly, the disabled and the sick who cannot get to their basements in the besieged city of Mariupol are burning alive in their beds when the shelling starts.

There are also reports that some have frozen to death, as temperatures have dropped as low as -5C while residents have been without heating or electricity for several weeks.

Most Watched

Privacy