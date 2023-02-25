‘The devil is not distant, he is with us,’ says tearful Zelensky after year of war

A year after the outbreak of the war that saw him hailed as a Churchillian warrior-politician, Volodymyr Zelensky broke down in tears yesterday as he described the impact on his family.

At a press conference in Kyiv to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion, the Ukrainian president displayed a moment of vulnerability as he spoke of the wife, daughter and son that the war now seldom lets him see.

“My wife and my children are the most important people for me – I don’t get to see them very often but I am very happy to have this family. The most important thing is to make them proud of me,” he said.

Mr Zelensky made his comments as towns and cities across Ukraine held sombre commemorative events to mark the passing of the bloodiest year in their country’s history since World War Two.

Elsewhere, people gathered in cemeteries, churches and at the wreckage of bombed-out buildings to mark the thousands of civilians and soldiers who have perished.

Mr Zelensky greeted press in what is now his trademark get-up of black sweatshirt, green camo trousers and five-o’clock shadow – a style now copied by other leaders worldwide. But it could not have been more different to the press conferences he gave this time last year, when teams of Russian special forces were combing Kyiv with orders to capture or kill them.

At that time, he spoke to the world via a selfie-video on a darkened street corner, filmed largely to prove that he hadn’t already fled the country.

This time, rather than a 67 second video, he gave a leisurely three-hour-long news conference to more than 500 news crews from around the globe. He pleaded with Americans not to squabble with each other over their support, urged China not to start “World War Three” by helping Russia and reminded Britain that he was “still waiting for Typhoons”.

He beseeched nations in Africa and Latin America to cease sitting on the fence and come to Ukraine’s support. He pleaded yet again for more weapons, warning that if Ukraine was still fighting the war at the same tempo in another year’s time, victory could not be guaranteed.

“Then we will have lost a lot more people, and we will start to lose the morale situation,” he said. “If we are in the same position as we are now next year, that is a drama I don’t even want to think about.”

Despite the rising death toll, he made it clear that there would be no question of any kind of negotiation with Russia until it pulled its troops from Ukraine’s territory.

“Everyone has seen that they killed and tortured people – they are not even trying to hide their attacks, they are talking about nuclear matters,” he said. “Seeing this picture of the world, do you think Ukrianians can sit in this and negotiate? Our right to live in our land needs to be respected – leave our territory and withdraw and stop killing civilians and stop airstrikes, stop killing dogs, cats and animals. Only after that we will tell you what form diplomacy might take.”

Mr Zelensky gave the press conference not in his usual secret bunker but in a basement function room at Kyiv’s Intercontinental Hotel. Guests were frisked several times on arrival, and a large number of his uniformed military bodyguards were present, but it suggested he feels the Kremlin’s hit squads are not the threat they once were. He seemed relaxed, answered questions in English, Ukrainian and Russian.

The range of questions showed just how far the Zelensky fan club has spread.

And he didn’t mind if a starstruck Azerbaijani journalist leaped up on the podium with him for a selfie requested by his young son.

Yet amid the jokes, there was also an awareness that elsewhere in Kyiv last year, there were Ukrainians who had had no teams of presidential bodyguards to keep them from Russian troops. The horrors of his visit to Bucha, where he paid a visit after Russian troops had left massacres in their wake, made for his “worst night” of the whole year.

“It was horrible,” he said. “The devil is not somewhere distant, he is with us.”

Friday marked a year since Larisa Mutushunko woke to the sound of Russian tanks near her home in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv. The suburb where she lived was to bear the brunt of Russia’s assault on the capital, but as explosions rattled her windows, she was comforted by the words of her husband, Mykhailo, a retired fighter pilot.

“He said our armed forces were strong, that we’d put up a fight, and that we’d prevail in the end,” she said.

Mr Mutushunko was proved right. After a month-long campaign in Bucha, during which they committed some of the war’s worst atrocities, Russian forces eventually withdrew as the siege of Kyiv failed. As Ms Mutushunko attended a ceremony yesterday in the town to remember the dead, the tortured, the orphaned, it was without her husband.

Last summer, keen to contribute to the war effort, he had re-enlisted as a pilot, only to be shot down over the Black Sea in June, his body washing up on the coast of Bulgaria. He now lies buried in the cemetery in Bucha where the ceremony took place.

“I didn’t believe this war would ever happen, but my husband has at least made good step towards our victory,” his widow added, wiping tears from her eyes as she stood over his grave. Prior to the war, Bucha, along with neighbouring Irpin, was just another pleasant Kyiv suburb, surrounded by pine woods and much in demand as a bolt-hole from Kyiv’s soviet-era sprawl.

The towns’ locations on the city’s north-west outskirts also put them directly in the path of the Kremlin war machine as it advanced on Kyiv last year. As Ukrainian troops put up fierce resistance the attackers took their frustrations out on local civilians, allegedly killing nearly 500 people in Bucha and up to 300 in Irpin.

When Russians pulled out last April the suburbs were found littered with corpses, which prompted Britain and America to call for Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes. Yesterday, amid freezing temperatures and bitingly cold winds, both towns held commemorations to mark the anniversary.

In Irpin, Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn joined soldiers and families in laying flowers at a cemetery that has expanded rapidly in the past year. ​

In a brief speech, Mr Markushyn made it clear that yesterday’s ceremony was possibly only because some residents had already paid the ultimate price. Mr Markushyn said: “We are writing the new history of Ukraine, but unfortunately we are writing it in blood.”

At one point, the Russians even send him mobile phone messages, offering him the choice to take a bribe to surrender, or be killed. He replied by advising the occupiers to leave themselves before they were killed.

