‘The Devil enters from there’: Even priests and nuns watch online porn, Pope Francis admits

Even priests and nuns watch online pornography, Pope Francis has admitted in an unusual admonishment of Catholic clergy.

“It’s a vice many people have – many lay people but also priests and nuns. The Devil enters from there,” he told an assembly at the Vatican.

“I’m not just talking about criminal pornography, involving abuse of children, where you see live cases of abuse. That is already degenerate.

“I’m talking about ‘normal’ pornography. My dear brothers and sisters, be careful.”

A person with “a pure heart” should not be looking at porn, the head of the Roman Catholic Church added.

“If you can cancel it from your phone, then cancel it, then you won’t have temptation in your hand,” the Pope went on. “I’m sorry if I lower myself to such details about pornography, but it is reality. A reality that involves priests, seminarians, nuns, all consecrated souls. Have you understood? Good.”

In June, the Argentine pontiff denounced porn as a threat to public health and the family.

The Vatican had to launch an investigation in 2020 after the Pope’s official Instagram account, Franciscus, which has nearly nine million followers, “liked” an image of a Brazilian model in a skimpy schoolgirl outfit.

There was speculation that someone in the Holy See’s communications team may have accidentally pressed the “like” button while browsing the model’s extensive gallery of images.

A Vatican official said at the time that the Holy See had asked Instagram for “a detailed explanation” of the incident.

Meanwhile, Poland’s culture minister has rejected speculation that a rare book given to Pope Francis earlier this week by French president Emmanuel Macron might have been looted from Poland during World War II.

Piotr Glinski said the book “is not a Polish war loss” and that “contrary to the claims of some media... this work was not stolen from Poland”.

Concerns had arisen in Poland after a photo was published of a stamp in the old book from a library in Lviv, a city that is now part of Ukraine but was the Polish city of Lwow until World War II.

