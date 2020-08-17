The dam has now burst, say Belarus protesters

Uprising: Hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered yesterday to demand the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the capital Minsk. Photo: Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters

Hundreds of thousands of people filled the city centre of the Belarusian capital of Minsk yesterday, demanding an end to the reign of Alexander Lukashenko in the largest political rally the country has ever seen.

Dressed in white and chanting "Go away!", crowds poured into the streets despite an earlier public appearance by the president warning of a still more ferocious crackdown on protesters.

"The dam has burst," protester Andrei Grinberg said. "People were unhappy before, but it's only now that they've had the courage to come out and see that everyone is against him," he said, referring to Mr Lukashenko, who has empowered the secret services, sidelined the opposition and censored the media in a 26-year reign made possible by removing constitutional checks on power.

Outside the headquarters of the KGB, hundreds of demonstrators held up the opposition's red and white flag in a rare show of defiance. None of the scenes in the capital were relayed on state television news broadcasts, which last night did not mention the protests.

Mr Lukashenko's landslide victory on August 9 was widely condemned as fraudulent, with reports of election officials disposing of bags of votes for the opposition. The position of the 65-year-old former collective farm boss came under further pressure in the following days as blue-collar workers, who form the core of his support, staged walk-outs and threatened industrial action unless a new election was called.

In apparent desperation, Mr Lukashenko called a rally for supporters, mostly consisting of state-paid workers who were bussed in from all over the country, and vowed to fight on.

"Someone wants me to give away our country," a visibly distressed Mr Lukashenko shouted out to the crowd of about 20,000 people yesterday. "Even when I'm dead, I'm not going to give the country away."

He warned of a foreign invasion and sought to portray the opposition movement as in hock to Western powers.

"Look out of the window: tanks and jets are at the ready 15 minutes away from our border. Nato troops are clanking by our gate," Mr Lukashenko said to the crowd.

While some Belarusian senior officials have sought to ease tensions, Mr Lukashenko called the opposition "scum" and "rats".

When tens of thousands of peaceful demonstrators took to the streets of Minsk in the immediate aftermath of the election, riot police responded with shocking violence, throwing stun grenades at passers-by and firing rubber bullets at protesters. Horrifying stories of torture among the 7,000 detained protesters in Belarusian jails triggered even larger protests.

The violence has wiped out what little support Mr Lukashenko did have, Yelena Seliverstova said. "With his actions he showed that he stands against the entire nation," said Ms Seliverstova (49). "We do not recognise this government. He won't leave. The only thing we can do is to come out in protest and not go to work tomorrow."

Mr Lukashenko's rally revealed cracks even among his traditional base. An army veteran invited onstage stunned the crowd by accusing officials of rigging the results, and lashing out at police for their treatment of detainees and violence on the streets. "You cannot turn your back on people," he said to a mix of jeers and applause.

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had told Mr Lukashenko Moscow was ready to assist Belarus in accordance with a collective military pact. Russia is watching closely because Belarus hosts pipelines that carry Russian energy exports to the West and is viewed by Moscow as a buffer zone against Nato.

Russian state media is promoting the idea that foreign forces are seeking to destabilise Belarus.

"Everyone is thinking about what happens next," Mr Grinberg, the 23-year old protester said. "When workers go on strike on Monday, we will know for sure." (© Daily Telegraph)

