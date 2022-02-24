| 3.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine explained in three points

Pictured: President Putin Expand

Close

Pictured: President Putin

Pictured: President Putin

Pictured: President Putin

Thomas Kingsley and Jon Sommerlad

Russia has finally launched its long-feared “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine after Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in a televised address to his citizens in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Explosions were reported soon afterwards on the outskirts of the cities of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Mariupol, as well as the capital Kiev, prompting many Ukrainians to form queues at supermarkets, ATMs and petrol stations in preparation for weathering the siege or attempting to flee.

}

Most Watched

Privacy