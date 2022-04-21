‘The city under a city’ teaches Putin a lesson once more with its underground fortress

Eight years ago, thousands of steelworkers rose up to kick pro-Russian separatists out of Mariupol, giving Vladimir Putin another bloody nose in the wake of Ukraine’s revolution.

Today the complex is the last refuge for those defending the city hit the hardest by Russia’s bombing.

After the Maidan Revolution in February 2014, steelworkers at the plant launched joint patrols of the city and removed barriers imposed by violent separatist demonstrators.

Dressed only in their protective clothing and hard hats, the labourers, working alongside Ukraine’s police, sent a strong signal that they had no interest in allowing their city to be taken over by supporters of Mr Putin.

The Azovstal factory, a sprawling Soviet-era industrial complex, has been described as a “city under a city” due to its vast network of underground shelters and tunnels.

It covers around four square miles and from a distance looks like a sleeping dragon – a mass of tall chimneys, huge industrial buildings and blast furnaces.

At least a thousand civilians are hiding there as Russian forces begin their final assault on the last bastion of resistance in Mariupol. Western officials fear that the onslaught will be “worse than Bucha”, referring to the war crimes carried out by Russia in a suburb of Kyiv.

The plant was rebuilt by the Soviets after the Nazi occupation all but destroyed it, with a focus on creating bomb shelters so deep that they could withstand a nuclear assault.

“You’d be surprised at how well people can survive big bombs in a facility like that,” Frederick W Kagan, director of the Critical Threats programme at the American Enterprise Institute, told The New York Times recently.

Pro-Russian separatists, who back the invasion, are now complaining that this ingenuity has made it difficult to capture. “It is basically a city under a city,” Yan Gagin, an adviser to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, told Russian state media. Drone footage offers clues as to why the plant’s capture is proving such a struggle for Russian forces. A bridge to the plant has been destroyed, while the road itself is littered with the wreckage of cars.

And the heavily built-up area is filled with dozens of industrial buildings which could serve as points for Ukrainian forces to launch ambushes.

But the same footage also shows the plant has suffered devastating attacks – many of those buildings have been destroyed by artillery and air strikes, and the ground is strewn with debris.

Analysts say however that the vast network of tunnels would be a nightmare for invaders. “They can try, but they’ll be slaughtered because the defenders of the tunnel will absolutely have the tactical upper hand,” Alexander Grinberg, an analyst at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security warned last week.

The Russian military has centred much of its firepower on Mariupol over the past month, and has been met fierce resistance from Ukrainian fighters, including their marines and the controversial Azov regiment, which has links to the far-Right.

Ukrainian officials say Russia is resorting to “bunker-busting” bombs, which are often used on military facilities deep underground.

The looming final battle between the steel plant defenders and the Russians has drawn comparisons to the Second World War defence of the Stalingrad Tractor Factory.

Thousands of German and Soviet soldiers were killed during the Nazis’ attempt to take that complex, which eventually succeeded.

Seizing Azovstal, and taking over Mariupol, would be a significant military victory for Moscow, as it would create a land bridge between annexed Crimea and the eastern Donbas region.

Western officials say that Moscow has stepped up efforts to capture Mariupol in time for May 9, Victory Day in Russia, so it can be sold as a timely victory for Mr Putin’s military campaign.

Russia has claimed that Mariupol harbours "Nazis", a reference to the Avoz batallion there, even though there is little support for them. In elections in 2019, Ukraine's far-right bloc garnered just 2pc of the vote.