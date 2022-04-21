| 1.7°C Dublin

‘The city under a city’ teaches Putin a lesson once more with its underground fortress

Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol is the last refuge for those defending the city hit the hardest by Russia’s bombing

Smoke rises above steelworks in Mariupol. Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters Expand

James Rothwell

Eight years ago, thousands of steelworkers rose up to kick pro-Russian separatists out of Mariupol, giving Vladimir Putin another bloody nose in the wake of Ukraine’s revolution.

Today the complex is the last refuge for those defending the city hit the hardest by Russia’s bombing.

