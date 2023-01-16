| 1.7°C Dublin

‘The chances of finding any more survivors is minimal,’ says mayor after Russian attack on Dnipro flats kills at least 30, with 30 missing

An emergency worker carries a woman rescued from debris at the apartment block heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/via Reuters Expand

An emergency worker carries a woman rescued from debris at the apartment block heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/via Reuters

Herbert Villarraga

Rescue workers held little hope last night of pulling any more survivors from the rubble of an apartment block in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, a day after the building was hit during a major Russian missile attack, with dozens of people believed to have died.

The regional governor’s adviser, Natalia Babachenko, said 30 people were confirmed dead so far and more than 30 were in hospital, including 12 in a serious condition. Up to 40 people could still be trapped under debris, she said.

