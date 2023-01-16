‘The chances of finding any more survivors is minimal,’ says mayor after Russian attack on Dnipro flats kills at least 30, with 30 missing

Rescue workers held little hope last night of pulling any more survivors from the rubble of an apartment block in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, a day after the building was hit during a major Russian missile attack, with dozens of people believed to have died.

The regional governor’s adviser, Natalia Babachenko, said 30 people were confirmed dead so far and more than 30 were in hospital, including 12 in a serious condition. Up to 40 people could still be trapped under debris, she said.

Emergency workers said they had heard people screaming for help from underneath piles of debris from the nine-storey apartment block in the east-central city and were using moments of silence to help direct their efforts. Freezing temperatures added to rescuers’ concerns.

A group of firefighters found a lightly-dressed woman still alive more than 18 hours after the attack. They carried her to safety in their arms. Dozens of grim-faced residents, both young and old, watched in horror from the street.

A body was retrieved by firefighters and lifted from the ruins on a stretcher using a crane.

“The chances of saving people now are minimal,” Dnipro’s Mayor Borys Filatov said. “I think the number of dead will be in the dozens.”

Ukraine’s Air Force said the apartment block was struck by a Russian Kh-22 missile, which is known to be inaccurate and which Ukraine lacks the air defences to shoot down. The Soviet-era missile was developed during the Cold War to destroy warships.

Mr Filatov said two stairwells including dozens of flats were destroyed.

Russia fired two waves of missiles at Ukraine on Saturday, striking targets across the country as fighting raged on the battlefield in the eastern towns of Soledar and Bakhmut.

Moscow, which invaded last February, has been pounding Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with missiles and drones since October, causing sweeping blackouts and disruptions to central heating and running water.

In a statement yesterday about its previous day of strikes, the Russian defence ministry did not mention Dnipro as a specific target.

“All assigned objects were hit. The targets of the strike have been achieved,” it said.

Rescuers toiled through the night searching for survivors. Yesterday morning, they could be seen punching and kicking through heaped mounds of smashed concrete and twisted metal.

“Two rooms on the second floor remain practically intact but buried,” said Oleh Kushniruk, a deputy director of the regional branch of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern command said Russia had fired only half of the cruise missiles it had deployed to the Black Sea during Saturday’s attacks.

“This indicates that they still have certain plans,” said the spokesperson, Natalia Humeniuk. “We must understand that they can still be used.”

In his nightly address after the strike, President Vlodymyr Zelensky called on western allies to supply more weapons to end “Russian terror” and attacks on civilian targets.

Saturday’s attack came as western powers consider sending battle tanks to Kyiv and ahead of a meeting of Ukraine’s allies in Ramstein in Germany next Friday, where governments will announce their latest pledges of military support.

On Saturday, Britain followed France and Poland with promises of further weapons, saying it would send 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks as well as other advanced artillery support in the coming weeks.

The first despatch of western-made tanks to Ukraine is likely to be viewed by Moscow as escalation of the conflict. The Russian Embassy in London said the tanks would drag out the confrontation.