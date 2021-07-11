| 14.6°C Dublin

The buccaneering Dutch crime journalist who became an institution 

Peter R de Vries, who yesterday remained fighting for life after being shot, got close to victims and criminals alike​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ 

Peter R de Vries addresses a press conference in June. Picture by Remko de Waal Expand
On video footage that was all over the internet last Monday evening, Holland’s most famous journalist could be seen lying motionless on the street in a pool of blood in the heart of the tourist district of Amsterdam. Peter R de Vries had been shot four or five times from close range and — according to witnesses — hit in the head.

Our worst nightmare became reality,” tweeted his son Royce. The mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema, called him “a national hero”, while the Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte, said the shooting was “an attack on free journalism which is crucial for our democracy, rule of law and society”.

In the days since, the street where de Vries was shot has turned into a sea of flowers, a moving tribute to the country’s most celebrated journalist. Or is he more than that? What happened last week was only the latest episode in his extraordinary life and career.

