The buccaneering Dutch crime journalist who became an institution 

On video footage that was all over the internet last Monday evening, Holland’s most famous journalist could be seen lying motionless on the street in a pool of blood in the heart of the tourist district of Amsterdam. Peter R de Vries had been shot four or five times from close range and — according to witnesses — hit in the head.

“Our worst nightmare became reality,” tweeted his son Royce. The mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema, called him “a national hero”, while the Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte, said the shooting was “an attack on free journalism which is crucial for our democracy, rule of law and society”.

In the days since, the street where de Vries was shot has turned into a sea of flowers, a moving tribute to the country’s most celebrated journalist. Or is he more than that? What happened last week was only the latest episode in his extraordinary life and career.

The Putten Murder Case is the most infamous saga in Dutch judicial history. It is also a badge of honour in the biography of Peter R de Vries.

The case goes back more than a quarter of century. In January 1994, in the woods near Putten, a small town in the middle of the Netherlands, a 23-year-old woman was raped and murdered. Two brothers-in-law were convicted and jailed for the crime. Until, that is, de Vries proved, in the course of a series of television programmes, that this was one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in the country’s history.

After spending seven years in prison, the two men were acquitted and another man was found guilty.

Fast forward to May 2005. On the Caribbean island of Aruba, Natalee Holloway, a young American woman, disappeared during a high school graduation trip, never to be seen again. Three years later, in one of the most watched programmes ever on the Dutch television, Peter R de Vries announced he had solved the case and broadcast the confession of a Dutch man, Joran van der Sloot. It earned him an Emmy and international recognition.

Back to 1998. In the south-east of the Netherlands the body of Nicky Verstappen, a 11-year-old boy, was found. He had been sexually abused and murdered. Police investigations yielded nothing for a very long time. The family had to wait for 20 years before a suspect was arrested in Spain and, two years later, convicted. The man who assisted Nicky’s family and helped to solve the case: Peter R de Vries. The mother of the murdered boy testified that de Vries had “fought for us during those 20 long years”.

In between these high-profile cases, the 64-year-old de Vries — who started his career at the biggest selling daily newspaper in the Netherlands, De Telegraaf — wrote a bestseller about the kidnapping of Freddy Heineken, chairman and CEO of the giant brewing company. He also had his own crime programme on Dutch television for 17 years, became an officially recognised agent for football players and tried to launch a political party.

While de Vries earned admiration (sometimes being described as “a Pitbull”) and respect from many people during his exceptional career as crime reporter, he has also been subject to criticism.

Some people call him macho. Others think he is too often on television, spouting opinions about everything (he is a well-known critic of the populist, anti-Islamist politician Geert Wilders). Some have questioned why he uses the somewhat pompous middle letter “R” in his name.

Before finally co-operating with him, the Dutch police and prosecution services were also annoyed by the way in which he tried to do what they considered to be their job. What hurt him deeply, however, was a claim by some critics that he exploits the pain of others.

Some joke that the “R” in his name stand for “relations, especially with criminals”. He became a very good friend of one of the kidnappers of Heineken, Cor van Hout, who was murdered in 2003. De Vries delivered a eulogy at his funeral, saying he was sure that Van Hout had never murdered anybody or issued an order to murder. “We both had something with crime,” he said of their relationship. “He was a criminal. I wrote about them.”

After the death of Van Hout, de Vries developed a lasting friendship with his widow Sonja and her sister Astrid, both sisters of Willem Holleeder, one of the most notorious criminals in recent Dutch history. Together with the sisters, de Vries became a crucial witness in a trial against Holleeder, who got a life sentence for his role in five murders.

A year ago de Vries announced he had agreed to become the “confidant” — until then an unknown role in the Dutch judicial system — of Nabil B, who is facing a long prison sentence.

The latter had accepted a deal with the prosecution to testify against his alleged former gangland boss, Ridouan Taghi, a Moroccan-Dutch national suspected of large-scale drug trafficking and of involvement in six recent murders. Before he was arrested two years ago, Taghi was in close contact with the Irish gang boss Daniel Kinahan.

De Vries agreed to become part of the defence team of the suspect-turned-witness after Nabil B’s innocent brother and solicitor were murdered.

Earlier de Vries had announced his name figured on Taghi’s “death list”, a statement that was denied by the latter. De Telegraaf reported at least one suspect arrested in the hours after the shooting of de Vries is linked to Taghi.

While the man who was yesterday still fighting for his life in hospital may have developed relationships with criminals, Peter R de Vries also befriended victims.

Chantal van Schuylenburch, director of the TV crime series presented by de Vries, once told Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad: “A normal journalist makes a story and moves on. Peter stays in contact. He still corresponds with people he met in the 1980s.”

Speaking to the same newspaper a couple of years ago, de Vries said: “Obviously I am not only a journalist. I became a small institution. Not because I wanted it to be like that — it just happened. Now I am more: Peter R de Vries.”

Peter Vandermeersch is Publisher at Mediahuis Ireland. He was editor of Amsterdam-based NRC from 2010-2019