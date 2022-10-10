‘Thank God for the post’ – heroic mail workers in Ukraine brave Russian bombs to bring elderly their pensions

A woman in Kyiv poses in front of a new Ukrainian stamp to mark the damage to the bridge to Crimea. Photo: Ed Ram/Getty

On a recent autumn afternoon outside Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, Zeinada Alexander stood in front of her boarded-up house, thanking the heavens for the Ukrainian postal service.

A 72-year-old pensioner who walked with a cane, Ms Alexander had remained in her home as the war and Russian artillery fire crept ever closer.

As the young people left and services stopped working, it had felt as though the world was receding. There was no gas in the pipes any more, no internet, and the water main outside her yard had ruptured.

That morning she had been woken by nearby explosions.

But the arrival of the postal van cheered her. “Thank God for the post, they’re even bringing it [mail] under shelling, they’re heroes,” said Ms Alexander, as she received her pension.

About 3.5 million Ukrainians get their pension delivered in cash at home, and those living near front lines such as Ms Alexander depend on Ukrposhta, Ukraine’s postal service, when all other facilities have gone dark.

In towns where the shops have closed and most people have left, the postal service may be the last link to the outside world for those left behind.

But postal delivery workers such as Olga Simonenka, a no-nonsense type delivering Ms Alexander’s pension, snort at the idea of being called a hero.

Ms Simonenka and her driver, Dmitri Deli, ply the rutted roads around Kramatorsk in eastern Donetsk, skirting front lines to deliver post, medicine, groceries and pensions.

That morning, they had passed through fields of drying sunflowers, hedgerows concealing freshly dug trenches and checkpoints manned by suspicious guards to reach this settlement outside Bakhmut. The day had been peaceful, though not all runs passed so smoothly.

“In June, we were under shelling, we were running late and it saved our lives,” Ms Simonenka said.

“But at times like these, everyone just needs to do their job.”

Her driver concurred. “Even if there’s heavy shelling we need to go there to give their pensions.

“No one else is taking care of the old people. If we don’t bring them pensions, no one will look after them.”



Since the summer, the main focus of the Russian advance has been towards Bakhmut, a city in the Donetsk region.

Using mercenaries from the Wagner Group, Russia has made creeping headway, until shelling forced the closure of the post office. For now, deliveries are being made from the nearby city of Kramatorsk, though even there the war is never far away.

At the central post office, the pavement is still littered with shattered glass from windows blown out by nearby missile strikes. Inside, bookish postmaster Constantine Chepyzubov said he never imagined his job could be a front-line role. “But no matter what happens, I’m still coming to work,” he said.

Half his staff have left though, along with most of the city’s pre-war inhabitants, but the post office was busier than ever, as pensioners queued up to get their benefits in person.

“We are offering a lot of services right now,” Mr Chepyzubov said, explaining how with stores and most banks closed, the branch was taking utility and bill payments, selling phone credit and delivering subsidised food staples and heaters.



The only place Ukrposhta won’t deliver to, he explained, is Russian-controlled territory.

“We do not work with rubles, traitors and occupiers,” Ukrposhta said in a statement in June.

