Texas princess is refusing to leave Roman villa containing €300m Caravaggio work despite eviction

Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi poses for a photograph below Caravaggio's only ceiling mural inside Villa Aurora, in Rome, Italy, November 16, 2021. (Reuters) Expand

Bevan Hurley

A Texas-born Italian princess is vowing to fight a court order to vacate her 16th Century Roman villa, which features the world’s only known Caravaggio ceiling mural valued at $335m.

Princess Rita Jenrette Boncompagni Ludovisi, 73, was served with a 60-day notice to leave the Casino dell’Aurora last week, the latest chapter in a years-long inheritance feud with her late husband’s three sons.

