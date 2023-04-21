| 7.9°C Dublin

Texas-born princess entangled in row over inheritance is evicted from villa famed for its Caravaggio mural

Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi outside Villa Aurora in Rome Expand

Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi outside Villa Aurora in Rome

Nicole Winfield and Crispian Balmer

A princess from Texas piled her four bichon frise dogs into a taxi yesterday after being evicted from a historic villa in Rome that contains the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio.

Princess Rita Jenrette Boncompagni Ludovisi abandoned the Casino dell’Aurora hours after Carabinieri police arrived to enforce a court-mandated eviction order.

