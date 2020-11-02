Terror killer sent selfies to friends in Tunisia on eve of attack

Security forces guard the area after a knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France. Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Twomore people have been arrested over last week's terror attack in Nice, French police said yesterday, as it emerged the killer sent selfies to friends in Tunisia the day before his attack.

Six suspected accomplices are now in custody in connection with the knife rampage that left three dead.

Brahim Assouaoui, the 21-year-old Tunisian killer, is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot eight times by police.

Police believe the attack was planned in advance and that Assouaoui may have received orders to travel to France to carry it out, according to the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

Investigators also suspect that local accomplices guided him to the church where he struck.

A previously unknown group calling itself Al Mahdi in Tunisia has claimed the attack. Mahdi means "rightly guided one" in Arabic and refers to a Messianic figure Muslims believe will appear at the end of time.

The day before the attack, Assouaoui sent a selfie to friends in Tunisia, showing off clothes he bought with money he earned working illegally in Italy.

The picture, taken at a shop in France, shows him in the red jacket, white T-shirt, jeans and runners he wore when he carried out the knife attack.

It was one of a series of photos he sent to friends and family as he travelled across the Mediterranean and through Italy to France.

His elder brother Yassin (38) said: "He bought new clothes and a mobile phone in France with the money he had earned picking olives in Italy. He wanted to show us he was doing well."

He added that his brother made numerous phone calls to relatives and friends the night before the attack, but gave no indication of his plan.

The family claim they had no idea he had become radicalised, although his mother, Gamra, said he had started praying more.

"I thought becoming more interested in his religion would stop him drinking and taking drugs," she added.

Assouaoui arrived in Italy in September and carried out the attack in the Notre-Dame Basilica just 48 hours after crossing the border into France.

The latest suspects detained are two men, aged 63 and 45.

Meanwhile, a man has also been arrested in Lyon over the shooting of a Greek Orthodox priest at his church in the city on Saturday. The priest is in a critical condition in hospital.

Police are exploring the theory that the Lyon shooting stemmed from a conflict within the city's small Greek Orthodox community or a personal dispute.

Despite France's coronavirus lockdown, worshippers were allowed to attend mass at French churches yesterday, All Saints' Day, under military and police guard.

Irish Independent