Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower in what the country’s president called a blatant campaign of terror.

“Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed after the bloodshed on the square in Kharkiv.

Ukrainian authorities said five people were killed in the attack on the TV tower, which is a couple of kilometres from central Kyiv and a short walk from numerous apartment buildings. A TV control room and power substation were hit, and at least some Ukrainian channels briefly stopped broadcasting.

There was also a powerful missile attack on the site of the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial, near the tower. A spokesman for the memorial said a Jewish cemetery at the site, where Nazi occupiers killed more than 33,000 Jews over two days in 1941, was damaged.

At the same time, a 60km convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced slowly on Kyiv in what the West feared was a bid by Russian President Vladimir Putin to topple Ukraine’s government and install a Kremlin-friendly regime.

And overnight, the Ukrainian army has said Russian airborne troops have landed in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv.

“Russian airborne troops landed in Kharkiv and attacked a local hospital. There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians,” the Ukrainian military was quoted by AFP as saying.

Kharkiv, with a population of around 1.4 million people, is located in the east of Ukraine, near the Russian border.

The Euromaidan Press of Ukraine said the paratroopers attacked the Military Medical Clinical Centre of the Northern Region.

Kharkiv has been at the centre of attack following capital Kyiv after Russian president Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine last Thursday.

“Practically there are no areas left in Kharkiv where an artillery shell has not yet hit,” Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, earlier said on Wednesday.

Russian forces pressed their assault on other towns and cities across the country, including the strategic ports of Odesa and Mariupol.

Day 6 of the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II found Russia increasingly isolated, beset by tough sanctions that have thrown its economy into turmoil and left the country practically friendless, apart from a few nations such as China, Belarus and North Korea.

Many military experts worry that Russia may be shifting tactics. Moscow’s strategy in Chechnya and Syria was to use artillery and air bombardments to pulverise cities and crush fighters’ resolve.

The bombing of the TV tower came after Russia announced it would target transmission facilities in the capital used by Ukraine’s intelligence agency. It urged people living near such places to leave their homes.

A blast is seen in the TV tower, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A blast is seen in the TV tower, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Overall death tolls from the fighting remained unclear, but a senior Western intelligence official estimated more than 5,000 Russian soldiers have been captured or killed. Ukraine has given no overall estimate of troop losses.

Britain’s Defence Ministry said it had seen an increase in Russian air and artillery strikes on populated urban areas over the past two days. It also said three cities – Kharkiv, Kherson and Mariupol – were encircled by Russian forces. Kharkiv has since been reported to be under siege.

In Kharkiv yesterday, with a population of about 1.5 million, at least six people were killed when the region’s Soviet-era administrative building on Freedom Square was hit with what was believed to be a missile.

The attack on Freedom Square – Ukraine’s largest plaza, and the nucleus of public life in the city – was seen by many Ukrainians as brazen evidence the Russian invasion wasn’t just about hitting military targets but also about breaking their spirit.

The bombardment blew out windows and walls of buildings that ring the massive square, which was piled high with debris and dust. Inside one building, chunks of plaster were scattered, and doorslay across hallways.

“People are under the ruins. We have pulled out bodies,” said Yevhen Vasylenko, an emergency official.

A man carries assault rifles on March 1, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A man carries assault rifles on March 1, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

Mr Zelensky pronounced the attack on the square “frank, undisguised terror” and a war crime. “This is state terrorism of the Russian Federation,” he said.

In an emotional appeal to the European Parliament later on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky said: “We are fighting also to be equal members of Europe. I believe that today we are showing everybody that is what we are.”

He mocked Russia’s claim that it is going after only military targets.

“Where are the children? What kind of military factories do they work at? What tanks are they going at?” Mr Zelensky said.

The United Nations says at least 136 civilians have been killed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began last Thursday.

Thirteen children are believed to be among the dead.

But Liz Throssell, a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the real death toll is likely to be much higher.

Meanwhile, Ukraine claims its armed forces have foiled an assassination plot against President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Officials said that a unit of elite Chechen special forces, known as Kadyrovites, were involved in the plot against the country’s leader and had been “eliminated.”

Mr Zelensky said after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine that he was Russia’s top target for assassination, and warned that “sabotage groups” were already in in Kyiv hunting for him and his family.

“We are well aware of the special operation that was to take place directly by the Kadyrovites to eliminate our president,” said Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksiy Danilo.

He added that the Chechens had been divided into two, with one group eliminated in Gostomel and the other “under fire.”

And he said that Ukrainian authorities were tipped off about the plot by members of Russia’s Federal Security Service, who he claimed do not support the invasion.

Human Rights Watch said it documented a cluster bomb attack outside a hospital in Ukraine’s east in recent days. Local residents also reported the use of such weapons in Kharkiv and the village of Kiyanka, The Kremlin denied using cluster bombs.

If the allegations are confirmed, that would represent a new level of brutality in the war and could lead to even further isolation of Russia.

Unbowed by Western condemnation, Russian officials made new threats of escalation, days after raising the specter of nuclear war. A top Kremlin official warned that the West’s “economic war” against Russia could turn into a “real one”.

More than a half-million people have fled Ukraine, and countless others have taken shelter underground. Bomb damage to water pipes and other basic services have left hundreds of thousands of families without drinking water, UN humanitarian coordinator Martin Griffiths said.

“It is a nightmare, and it seizes you from the inside very strongly. This cannot be explained with words,” said Kharkiv resident Ekaterina Babenko, taking shelter in a basement with neighbours for a fifth straight day.

"“We have small children, elderly people, and frankly speaking it is very frightening.”

People leave the city from the central railway station on March 1, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People leave the city from the central railway station on March 1, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

The UN human rights office said it had recorded 136 civilian deaths. The real toll is believed to be far higher.

A Ukrainian military official said Belarusian troops joined the war yesterday in the Chernihiv region in the north. But just before that, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said his country had no plans to join the fight.

In Kharkiv, explosions burst one after another through a residential area.

Hospital workers moved a Kharkiv maternity ward to a bomb shelter. Amid mattresses piled up against the walls, pregnant women paced the crowded space, accompanied by the cries of dozens of newborns.

Russia’s goals in hitting central Kharkiv were not immediately clear. Western officials speculated it is trying to pull in Ukrainian forces to defend the city while a larger Russian force encircles Kyiv.

Russian troops continued to press toward the capital, a city of nearly three million. The leading edge of the convoy was 25km from the centre of the city, according to satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies.

A senior US defence official described the long convoy as “bogged down”, saying Russia appeared to be pausing to evaluate how to retake the momentum in the fighting.

Meanwhile, low-cost European airline Wizz Air has announced it will be offering 100,000 free seats on short-haul flights for Ukrainian refugees.

The Hungary-based airline said on social media that it was "committed" to helping Ukrainian refugees reach their destination.

WIZZ is committed to helping Ukrainian refugees reach their destination, wherever that may be. We are providing 100,000 free seats on short-haul flights departing from Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania in March. Book your travel at https://t.co/eDw80hGC2k pic.twitter.com/2duHFtPdr3 — Wizz Air (@wizzair) March 1, 2022

The seats will be available on Wizz Air flights departing from Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania during the month of March, the airline said.

US President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night to check Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine as he announced a ban on Russian planes in US airspace.

Mr Biden also noted the US was working to seize the yachts and apartments of Russian oligarchs, saying: “We are coming for your ill-begotten gains.”

Mr Biden, in remarks before Congress, highlighted the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the resolve of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and cripple Russia’s economy through sanctions.

He warned of costs to the American economy, as well, but warned ominously that without consequences, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression would not be contained to Ukraine.

A resident brings food for Ukrainian servicemen on March 1, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A resident brings food for Ukrainian servicemen on March 1, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Mr Biden said. “They keep moving. And the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”

As Mr Biden spoke, Russian forces were escalating their attacks in Ukraine, having bombarded the central square of country’s second-biggest city Kharkiv and Kyiv’s main TV tower, killing at least five people. The Babi Yar Holocaust memorial was also damaged.

Many politicians wore pins on their lapels honouring Ukraine.

Even before the Russian invasion sent energy costs skyrocketing, prices for American families had been rising, and the Covid-19 pandemic continues to hurt families and the country’s economy.