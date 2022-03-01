A destroyed Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier vehicle is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv. Picture: Reuters

Women with their newborn babies take shelter in the basement of a perinatal centre, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

A woman holds her newborn baby as they take shelter in the basement of a perinatal centre, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

VLADIMIR PUTIN has been accused of war crimes following the indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities, killing potentially dozens of civilians including three children who were “incinerated alive”.

The accusations come as Ukrainian cities come under ever fiercer bombardment, with a 60km Russian military convoy lining up for a renewed attack on the capital Kyiv.

The US has ordered 12 Russian diplomats to the United Nations to leave, UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia revealed after taking a call in the middle of a UN Security Council meeting, calling it a "gross violation by the host country."

Richard Mills, deputy head of the US mission to the UN, confirmed the expulsion of the diplomats, adding it was a step taken "in full accordance with" U.S. obligations as the host country to the UN. The U.S. mission said in a statement that "this action has been in development for several months."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki added that the expelled Russians "had abused their privileges of residency in the United States by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security."

A doctor who tried in vain to save the life of a six-year-old girl, killed when her family home was bombed, turned to a television camera after she died and declared: “Show this to Putin. The eyes of this child, and crying doctors.”

Whatsapp Polina, schoolgirl shot dead by Russian troops in Kyiv

Ukrainian officials said 16 children had been killed in the first four days of fighting. That number is likely to have risen significantly after the deadliest attacks on civilians since the start of the invasion. Among the dead was schoolgirl Polina, aged around 10 and pictured with a pink streak in her hair, who was killed by Russian saboteurs in Kyiv along with her parents and brother, according to officials.

On the fifth day of the war, the Kremlin ordered the bombardment of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, and there were claims it had deployed cluster munitions in dense urban areas, maximising civilian casualties. Russia has previously been accused of using cluster bombs in Syria.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in five days Russian forces had launched 56 missile strikes and 113 cruise missiles in Ukraine.

He said in a video posted on social media late on Monday: "Today, Russian forces brutally fired on Kharkiv from jet artillery. It was clearly a war crime.

"Kharkiv is a peaceful city, there are peaceful residential areas, no military facilities. Dozens of eyewitness accounts prove that this is not a single false volley, but deliberate destruction of people: the Russians knew where they were shooting."

"There will definitely be an international tribunal for this crime - it's a violation of all conventions. No one in the world will forgive you for killing peaceful Ukrainian people," he said.

Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, said he would soon begin a war crimes investigation into the Russian invasion.

The Ukraine interior ministry said yesterday: “Kharkiv has just been massively fired upon by Grads [rockets]. Dozens dead and hundreds wounded.”

Whatsapp Women with their newborn babies take shelter in the basement of a perinatal centre, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

Ihor Terekhov, the city’s mayor, said that the fatalities included a family of five, including three children, who were “incinerated alive” when a Russian rocket hit their car. “It’s not just a war, it’s murder,” he said. A school in the city was also destroyed.

Oleg Sinegubov, the governor of Kharkiv, said: “The Russian enemy is bombing residential areas of Kharkiv, where there is no critical infrastructure, where there are no positions of the armed forces.”

In the city of Chernihiv, missiles were fired on a shopping centre in scenes described by a local teacher as “like from some horror movie”.

The six-year-old girl was killed in a separate attack in the southern port city of Mariupol, after her apartment block was shelled. Dozens were killed in the strikes, according to Ukraine’s interior ministry. Local officials put the toll at 11, but said it was certain to rise.

The mayor of Mariupol said on Tuesday morning the city was under constant shelling that had killed civilians and damaged infrastructure.

"We have had residential quarters shelled for five days. They are pounding us with artillery, they are shelling us with GRADS, they are hitting us with air forces," Vadym Boichenko said in a live broadcast on Ukrainian TV.

"We have civilian infrastructure damaged - schools, houses. There are many injured. There are women, children killed."

Convoy heads for Kyiv

On a day when peace talks were held without a breakthrough in neighbouring Belarus, Russia continued its onslaught. A military convoy 60km long had reached the outskirts of Kyiv yesterday with reports of explosions close to the capital.

Whatsapp A satellite image shows an part of a military convoy, near Invankiv, Ukraine. Picture: Maxar/Reuters

More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Monday, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook.

Russia is not a signatory to the convention on cluster munitions that bans the use of indiscriminate weapons, but the Geneva Convention outlaws targeting civilians.

In a continued show of defiance in the face of the onslaught, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president, said: “Every crime that the occupiers commit against us brings us closer and closer to each other. Russia never imagined that it would face such solidarity.”

Negotiations

The negotiations held in Belarus only ended with an agreement for further talks. The Kremlin denied that the Russian military was targeting populated areas, Dmitry Peskov, its spokesman, even claimed that Ukrainian nationalists were using civilians as human shields and putting military equipment in populated areas.

Emmanuel Macron, the French President, said Mr Putin confirmed to him in a telephone call that he would “stop all strikes and attacks on civilians and residential areas”.

Whatsapp A destroyed Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier vehicle is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv. Picture: Reuters

It also emerged that Vladimir Medinsky, the Kremlin’s chief negotiator and an ultra-conservative adviser to Mr Putin, had less than a week ago described Ukraine as a “historical phantom”, effectively denying its existence.

Six days into the invasion, the Russian military's movements have been stalled by fierce resistance on the ground and a surprising inability to dominate the airspace. Many Ukrainian civilians, meanwhile, spent another night huddled in shelters, basements or corridors.

“I sit and pray for these negotiations to end successfully, so that they reach an agreement to end the slaughter,” said Alexandra Mikhailova, weeping as she clutched her cat in a shelter in Mariupol. Around her, parents tried to console children and keep them warm.

Nuclear threat

The Kremlin has twice in as many days raised the spectre of nuclear war and put on high alert an arsenal that includes intercontinental ballistic missiles and long-range bombers. Stepping up his rhetoric, President Vladimir Putin denounced the United States and its allies as an “empire of lies.”

Meanwhile, an embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its ties to the West by applying to join the European Union — a largely symbolic move for now, but one that won't sit well with Putin, who has long accused the United States of trying to pull Ukraine out of Moscow’s orbit.

Refugees

Yesterday, the Taoiseach said there was no limit on the number of Ukrainian refugees who can come to Ireland, with 500 refugees on the move.

When asked about the numbers of refugees who may come to Ireland, the Micheál Martin said the Government has not “set limits” and “will provide whatever supports we can”.

“We will provide whatever supports we can, I’ve already had offers from people in the medical world and elsewhere to say ‘look, we might be able to help you in certain areas’,” Mr Martin said.

“Many Ukrainian families are here and I think many families would take families in Ireland, so there will be a structured refugee programme.”

He added that Ireland should “facilitate families” who need to settle here and who need “peace and calm”.

It comes as Cabinet will sign off on €10m in aid for Ukraine and call on the UN to find “peaceful agreement” between Ukraine and Russia and as the Irish people have mobilised to collect food and supplies to send to help the people of Ukraine.

Queues for food and basic supplies formed in Kyiv Monday as Russian troops began to mass, threatening to lay siege.

A senior US official said Washington expected “Russian forces to try to encircle the city in the coming days” amid fears that attacks could become “more aggressive” over frustrations the advance had been slower than he anticipated.

Russian forces had seized two small cities in south-east Ukraine and the area around a nuclear power plant, according to the Interfax news agency.

Sanctions

Russia’s central bank doubled interest rates to 20pc to prevent an economic collapse Monday after the rouble plunged 30 per cent to a record low against the dollar in the face of sanctions from the West, while the Moscow stock market did not open to prevent a market meltdown. Russian citizens were fleeing the country themselves yesterday, fearing fresh repression and the eradication of their savings.

Fifa and Uefa also suspended Russia from international football while Uefa terminated its sponsorship with the Russian energy giant Gazprom.

Today, Liz Truss, Britain’s Foreign Secretary, will say in a speech to the UN Human Rights Council that the Russian president has “blood on his hands”, adding: “Putin is violating international law... He is violating human rights on an industrial scale and the world will not stand for it.”

Boris Johnson said the UK would “continue to bring maximum pressure to bear” on Russia as he pledged that Mr Putin would “feel the consequences” for invading Ukraine.

On the eve of a trip today to Poland and Estonia to meet allies and British troops, the Prime Minister said the Russian president “must fail”.

He told his Cabinet: “It is becoming clearer with each day that Putin had made a colossal mistake believing that the guns of his tanks would be garlanded with roses when instead the Ukrainian people put up a fierce resistance in defence of their homeland.”

The British Army last night issued a warning to British soldiers not to travel to Ukraine individually to fight.