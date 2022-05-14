Tensions over Hungary’s refusal to back more energy sanctions could see EU shelve ban on Russian oil

Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister, has previously signalled the issue would have to be dealt with at a European Council summit. Photo: Francois Lenoir

Brussels could shelve its plans for an embargo on Russia oil imports amid mounting tensions over the bloc’s attempts to roll out a sixth package of economic sanctions against Moscow.

Hungary has refused to back further measures against Russia’s energy sector, which has prevented the bloc from targeting more oligarchs and banks to ramp up pressure on the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine.

Diplomatic sources told reporters the European Commission is considering carving out the proposed ban on Russian oil in order to overcome the opposition from Budapest for the wider package of sanctions.

But hawkish member states have now warned they will veto the package if eurocrats offer to water down the sanctions further.



Under the commission’s plans, EU countries would phase out supplies of crude oil within six months, and refined products by the end of the year.

After significant protests, landlocked Hungary and Slovakia, which are reliant on deliveries from Russia via pipelines, were offered until the end of 2024 to make the transition, while the Czech Republic was given until June that year.

Another possible concession would see Budapest handed hundreds of millions of euro from the bloc to accelerate the transition from Russian oil.



Officials have proposed hitting Alina Kabaeva, a former gymnast and alleged former girlfriend of the Russian president, as part of the package.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc would also move to cut off Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, from the Swift international payments sections.

But without an agreement between EU member states on the oil blockade, these proposed sanctions remain off the table.



Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister previously signalled the issue would have to be dealt with at a European Council summit which next meets in the Belgian capital at the end of the month.

