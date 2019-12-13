Tension as Russians kick out German diplomats
Russia has expelled two German diplomats in what it called a standard diplomatic response to a similar move by Germany last week.
The Kremlin said it hoped a dispute over the killing of a Georgian citizen in Berlin would not damage ties further.
Berlin announced the expulsion of two Russian diplomats last week over what it said was Moscow's refusal to co-operate in the investigation of a murder in which prosecutors suspect Russian or Chechen involvement. The Russian government has denied any connection with the killing.
The German ambassador was summoned to the foreign ministry in Moscow to issue Berlin a formal protest over the expulsions and gave two German diplomats seven days to leave the country.
"These measures were unavoidable after two of our diplomats were expelled. We consider the move by Berlin to be absolutely unfounded," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Row
"We expect and hope that this will not become a negative factor for the further development and broadening of our constructive dialogue."
Tensions between Russia and Western countries including Germany, which is heavily reliant on Russian gas and oil, have resurged since the poisoning last year of a former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter in the UK.
Germany traditionally has close business ties with Russia and the row comes as a major natural gas pipeline is being built between the countries.
Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili was shot dead in Berlin in August as he was heading to a mosque.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Mr Khangoshvili himself was a killer.
Irish Independent