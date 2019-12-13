Tension as Russians kick out German diplomats

Russia has expelled two German diplomats in what it called a standard diplomatic response to a similar move by Germany last week.

The Kremlin said it hoped a dispute over the killing of a Georgian citizen in Berlin would not damage ties further.

Berlin announced the expulsion of two Russian diplomats last week over what it said was Moscow's refusal to co-operate in the investigation of a murder in which prosecutors suspect Russian or Chechen involvement. The Russian government has denied any connection with the killing.

The German ambassador was summoned to the foreign ministry in Moscow to issue Berlin a formal protest over the expulsions and gave two German diplomats seven days to leave the country.

