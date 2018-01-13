News Europe

Sunday 14 January 2018

Tens of thousands protest against new right-wing government in Austria

Protesters hold a sign with portraits of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache during an anti-government demonstration in Vienna, Austria January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Thousands of Austrians are protesting against their country's new right-wing government with a march in Vienna.

Police in the capital said about 20,000 people were attending the march on Saturday.

Some protesters carried placards reading "Never Again". Others chanted slogans such as "Refugees should stay, drive out the Nazis".

The new governing coalition made up of the conservative Austrian People's Party and the nationalist Freedom Party has taken a hard line against migration.

A protestor blows a whistle during an anti-government demonstration in Vienna, Austria January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Protesters hold a sign with portraits of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache during an anti-government demonstration in Vienna Austria, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Protestors attend an anti-government demonstration in Vienna, Austria January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Protestors hold signs during an anti-government demonstration in Vienna, Austria, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
