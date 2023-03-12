Ten years on, Pope Francis has made the church human again

When Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio stepped onto the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica on a chilly Roman night exactly ten years ago tomorrow it was obvious that many of those around me in the square below had little or no idea who the new Pope was.

Even if public opinion both in the square and the wider world was not familiar with Pope Francis, Vatican commentators and the Vatican media knew all too well who this guy was. This was that “humble” fellow, that Argentine cardinal who eschewed living in the Archbishop’s Palace in Buenos Aires, who travelled around on the city metro to visit the poor, who wore second-hand robes and who often appeared in public looking just like any other priest in black.

More importantly, this was the guy who had provided the only opposition to Cardinal Ratzinger/Pope Benedict at the 2005 conclave, an electoral contest which ended prematurely when the Argentine withdrew his candidacy, so as not to prolong the conclave (or so it seems). We thought that “near-miss” had scuppered his chances as far as the 2013 election was concerned.

However, what little we knew about this cardinal from “the ends of the Earth”, as he put it, suggested we might be in for an interesting time. After 37 years of two similarly doctrinally traditional pontificates, those of John Paul II and Benedict XVI, the times they were a changing. Or were they?

Ten years on, there clearly have been some astonishing developments in the governance of the Catholic church. Under Francis’s leadership it has re-assumed its historical role in just about all the most important geopolitical, moral and cultural debates of the day from climate change to migration and from world hunger to today’s chronic lack of wealth redistribution planet-wide. About the Ukraine war, he has condemned Russia as “the one who invades”.

Yet, do more papal soundbites on (admittedly worldwide) primetime news bulletins or papal Tweet’s from

@Pontifex_it make for doctrinal change?

With his 2015 encyclical, Laudato Si, a modern, updated and passionate call for mankind to hear “the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor”, Francis undoubtedly surprised many, winning much favourable “press” among non-believers and non-Catholics. This clearly was a Pope who was serious about wanting “a church of the poor, for the poor” as he had told the media two days after his election in 2013.

Such worldwide approval, however, falls short when observers note that, ten years on, the Catholic church still teaches that homosexuality is a sin, that women are banned from becoming priests and that priestly celibacy remains an essential prerequisite, to name but some of the most obvious, controversial hot points.

Dissident Irish priest Tony Flannery, for example, was removed from priestly ministry 11 years ago basically because he supported the ordination of women. Funny thing is that, in the time of Francis, priests such as Luxembourg Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, a possible next Pope, have said they might be open to the idea. Francis, however, has always said the issue is not up for discussion. In the meantime, Fr Flannery remains “removed” for having dared suggest such a thing.

​On the balance of these first ten years, it would seem the change brought about by Francis is much more about company culture than company policy, more about a kinder, warmer and embracing pastoral approach than any sensational, doctrinal changes.

This was always going to be the case. He, after all, is an 86-year-old Latin American priest who has come up through the most testing ranks, from Jesuit provincial to the Archdiocese of Buenos Aires and to the seat of Peter. You do not compile that CV by signing petitions for the ordination of women.

Along that way, too, he had earned a reputation for his conservative views (for example, he was initially opposed to the Liberation Theology movement). Tom Reese, the US Jesuit priest and experienced church commentator, recently recalled how, upon hearing that Cardinal Bergoglio had been elected, he had uttered a very unprintable expletive. At that time, his friends in Latin America including liberation theologians and Jesuits all considered Cardinal Bergoglio to be conservative and an authoritarian.

That conservative formation, to some extent, led him to initially underestimate the church’s clerical sex abuse pandemic. Remember his famous meeting with Chilean faithful in St Peter’s Square in May 2015 when he told them not to be “dumb” and believe all those “leftist” fabricated stories about systemic abuse in the Chilean Catholic church.

To be fair, he later cried mea culpa, recognised his errors and held a so-called “Sex Abuse Summit” in the Vatican in February 2019 where he promised that the Catholic church would “listen to the cry of the little ones who are seeking justice”. Yet, to have so grievously misunderstood the Catholic church’s sex abuse pandemic more than 20 years after it had made notorious worldwide headlines was unforgivable.

​Two weeks after Francis’ election, I met the late Augustinian Cardinal Prospero Grech from Malta. Knowing he had preached the last “meditation” to the cardinals in the Sistine Chapel just before the voting began, I asked him about the new Pope. What sort of man was he?

“Furbissimo”, he replied, which could be translated in the Irish mind as “canny or cute”. Francis is certainly no cuddly old grandfather. He is a CEO who has been administering church institutions all his life. Aware of the difficulties of combating the conservative forces within the Vatican Curia, he has from the beginning appointed his own man (or men) to positions in the key Vatican ministries. He has “eyes and ears” everywhere.

Sometimes these appointments do not work out. Take the case of 57-year-old Argentine Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta, who was convicted a year ago in Argentina of “simple, continued and aggravated sexual abuse” of two seminarians. Despite accusations against the bishop back in 2015, Francis created a job for him at the Vatican treasury.

Francis had believed his bishop who had denied the charge that he had pornographic images on his mobile phone, some of them involving children. The bishop had claimed his phone had been hacked. Francis might have been tough enough to deal with the generals during Argentina’s years of the military junta (1976-1983) but some of his priests have been able to cheat him.

Pope Francis will always be known to the world as the Pope who famously said, when asked about homosexuality and the Catholic faith on the papal plane in July 2013: “If a person is gay and seeks God and has good will, who am I to judge him?”

​He has brought about an enormous sea-change, opening up discussions in the church that were unthinkable ten years ago. His hope clearly is that some of these “discussions” will eventually metamorphose into new church teaching.

In the meanwhile, the buzz words of this pontificate have become notions such as: “the church of the poor” (world hunger); “synodality” (curial reform); “smell of the sheep” (living with and not above the faithful); “field hospital” (calling on his priests to re-find their missionary vocation); “the periphery” (just think of all those cardinals he has appointed from the developing world). In that latter regard, worth recalling that he has now appointed nearly two- thirds of the cardinals, making it ever more likely that his successor will come from the “progressive” side of the aisle.

A final thought. When my wife Dympna and myself met Francis at a Vatican audience for the resident Rome foreign press five years ago, I introduced Dympna, saying jokingly: “Holy Father, we are Irish and this is my wife — she is a Dublin Catholic while I am a Northern Protestant, so you can imagine...”

Quick as a flash, Francis’s face lit up: “So, do you fight sometimes?” And with that he burst into a huge laugh. Francis likes a joke.

Arguably, one of his biggest achievements has been to restore a “human” face to the Catholic church. One thing seems sure: as Tom Resse puts it, he has opened windows that are difficult to close.