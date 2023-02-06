| 3°C Dublin

Ten killed by spate of avalanches to hit Alps in Austria

Despite the tragedies, many holidaymakers continue to flout warnings

News of the deaths comes as ski resorts in the Austrian Alps get ready to welcome an influx of holidaymakers and winter sports enthusiasts. Photo: Getty Images/File photo Expand

Vivian Song, Paris

Two skiers were swept off-piste and killed as a string of deadly avalanches struck the Alps at the weekend.

Ten people died in total during avalanches, 30 of which hit the Tyrol region of Austria alone on Saturday, claiming the lives of eight.

