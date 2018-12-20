-
Ten injured as car ploughs into bus stop in western Germany - police
A car ploughed into a bus stop in the western German town of Recklinghausen on Thursday, police said, adding that the driver and nine other people had been injured.
It is not yet clear what caused the crash, police said. One person was seriously injured.
