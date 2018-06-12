Ten dead in Russia World Cup host city river boat collision

Emergencies services received notification at around 10 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Monday that the vessels had collided on the Volga river, about 1 km from the riverbank.

There were 16 people on board the pleasure craft, all of them Russians, the RIA news agency cited the local administration as saying.

In additional to the 10 dead, one person was missing and five had been rescued, Emergencies Ministry spokesman Dmitry Ulanov said.