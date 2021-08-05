Teenage son of ex-Chelsea star Michael Ballack dies in quad bike crash

Former Germany and Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack's 18-year-old son Emilio died in a quad bike accident near Lisbon on Thursday, Setubal's emergency services said.

A spokesperson for the emergency operations told Reuters Emilio died at 2.17am in the holiday destination Troia, south of Lisbon.

The 18-year-old was involved in a four-wheel crash.

Firefighters and police officers rushed to help but he died at the scene. Psychologists were also there to provide support to the family.

Portuguese media reports said the teenager had been riding on an uneven piece of land in Troia, near the Ballack family home, when the bike rolled backwards and fell on top of him.

Chelsea tweeted: "Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Emilio Ballack at the terribly young age of 18. All our thoughts are with his father Michael and his family at this sad time".

Emilio was born in 2002 to Michael's then-girlfriend Simone Lambe.

The former Germany captain has two more sons from his relationship with Lambe, born in 2001 and 2005.