Teenage Russian pupils will be taught how to fire AK-47s and throw grenades

Russian teenagers will learn how to use an AK-47 assault rifle and study the basics of warcraft in a revival of Soviet-era education.

Under a nationwide school curriculum published on Thursday, children aged 16 and 17 will study “elements of basic military training”, which will include lessons in using hand grenades and administering first aid on the battlefield.

The move comes amid calls for greater patriotism in schools, as Russia struggles to turn the 10-month war in Ukraine in its favour.

In September, Russia’s parliament made changes that would require all schools to follow one mandatory curriculum for humanities including history. Basic military training was included on the USSR’s school curriculum, but it was removed at the end of the Cold War in the late 1980s.

Vladimir Putin has repeatedly accused the West and Ukraine of “distorting history” and recently criticised education authorities for neglecting how Russian history is taught.

Under the new curriculum, teenagers will learn about the Ukraine conflict – through the lens of the Kremlin.

Russia’s 2014 invasion and annexation of Crimea will be reframed as a “coup in Ukraine in 2014” that led to a “reunification of Russia and Crimea”.

Nikita, a parent from Moscow, said he worries for the education of his 16-year-old son, but added: “It’s quite likely that those military training classes will end up becoming a parody of themselves.”

​Meanwhile, Russian forces have started demolishing a theatre in Mariupol that was the site of a deadly air strike, believed to have killed up to 600 people.

A video posted on social media shows diggers destroying the remaining walls of the building, which was being used as an air raid shelter when it was targeted on March 16.

In the months after the attack, Amnesty International called the strike “a clear war crime”, and Moscow now appears to be trying to destroy the evidence.

Estimates of the number of deaths at the site range from a dozen to 600.

Igor Brigadir, a UCD academic, wrote on Twitter that the video showed “a burial. Hiding all evidence of their crimes in the rubble.”

He added: “Look at Bucha and what they did in just a month – now scale that up to Mariupol. This will give you a rough idea and explain why they have to demolish entire blocks to ‘clean up’.”

Mariupol fell in May after fierce fighting. Russia has reportedly been eradicating Ukrainian culture there, with bombed buildings torn down and the Russian curriculum taught in schools.

The Kyiv Independent newspaper quoted Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the city’s mayor, who wrote on Telegram: “While Mariupol in exile thinks about cultural de-occupation, the occupants in Mariupol demolished half of the drama theatre.

“So in two days, there will not even be a physical memory of it.”

Russian forces have been accused of war crimes elsewhere in Ukraine.

In Bucha, near the capital Kyiv, the discovery of a mass grave suggested as many as 458 people were massacred, including children.

Earlier this month, Volker Turk, the UN’s human rights chief, said hundreds of civilians had been killed or executed across the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions in the first few weeks of the war.