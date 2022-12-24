| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Teenage Russian pupils will be taught how to fire AK-47s and throw grenades

russia

Russian president Vladimir Putin and his defence minister Sergei Shoigu Expand

Close

Russian president Vladimir Putin and his defence minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian president Vladimir Putin and his defence minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian president Vladimir Putin and his defence minister Sergei Shoigu

Nataliya Vasilyeva and Sam Meadows

Russian teenagers will learn how to use an AK-47 assault rifle and study the basics of warcraft in a revival of Soviet-era education.

Under a nationwide school curriculum published on Thursday, children aged 16 and 17 will study “elements of basic military training”, which will include lessons in using hand grenades and administering first aid on the battlefield.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

Related topics

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy