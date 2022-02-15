Teenage girls made me ruin artwork, says security guard who drew on €900k painting

The security guard drew on the blank faces in the painting

A security guard who drew eyes on an artwork in a Russian gallery has said he was egged on by teenage girls.

During his first day on the job, Alexander Vasilyev used a pen to draw eyes on Anna Leporskaya’s painting Three Figures in Yekaterinburg in the Urals.

The Yeltsin Centre has identified the perpetrator as a security guard, who has since said he was “confused” by the art. “What a fool I am! What have I done?” Mr Vasilyev, an Afghanistan and Chechnya veteran, told the website E1.ru.

Art experts said the damage to the €900,000 painting was not permanent, thanks to the man’s soft stroke, even though the pen’s ink penetrated the paint layer.

The 63-year-old, who was discharged from the army in 1995 with injuries, said he did not like the painting, which left a “depressing impression” on him.

Mr Vasilyev said he was approached by a group of teenagers who asked him to draw eyes on the 1930s painting after telling him that this was their work.

“They handed me a pen and I drew the eyes. I thought this was just children’s art,” Mr Vasilyev said.

“I would never have dared to touch other people’s paintings. If only I knew this was not children’s art and that they brought it from Moscow and it costs so much.”

The war veteran, who shares a tiny flat in Yekaterinburg’s suburbs with his wife Yulia, suffered injuries to his head, lungs and legs in Russia’s First Chechen War.

Ms Vasilyeva said he was a “good man” whose physical and mental state was damaged by military service. “He’s completely normal but he can be as naïve as a child,” she said.

He faces a hefty fine or three months in jail if found guilty.

