| 6.5°C Dublin

Teenage girls made me ruin artwork, says security guard who drew on €900k painting

The security guard drew on the blank faces in the painting Expand

Close

The security guard drew on the blank faces in the painting

The security guard drew on the blank faces in the painting

The security guard drew on the blank faces in the painting

Nataliya Vasilyeva

A security guard who drew eyes on an artwork in a Russian gallery has said he was egged on by teenage girls.

During his first day on the job, Alexander Vasilyev used a pen to draw eyes on Anna Leporskaya’s painting Three Figures in Yekaterinburg in the Urals.

The Yeltsin Centre has identified the perpetrator as a security guard, who has since said he was “confused” by the art. “What a fool I am! What have I done?” Mr Vasilyev, an Afghanistan and Chechnya veteran, told the website E1.ru.

Art experts said the damage to the €900,000 painting was not permanent, thanks to the man’s soft stroke, even though the pen’s ink penetrated the paint layer.

The 63-year-old, who was discharged from the army in 1995 with injuries, said he did not like the painting, which left a “depressing impression” on him.

Mr Vasilyev said he was approached by a group of teenagers who asked him to draw eyes on the 1930s painting after telling him that this was their work.

“They handed me a pen and I drew the eyes. I thought this was just children’s art,” Mr Vasilyev said.

“I would never have dared to touch other people’s paintings. If only I knew this was not children’s art and that they brought it from Moscow and it costs so much.”

The war veteran, who shares a tiny flat in Yekaterinburg’s suburbs with his wife Yulia, suffered injuries to his head, lungs and legs in Russia’s First Chechen War.

Ms Vasilyeva said he was a “good man” whose physical and mental state was damaged by military service. “He’s completely normal but he can be as naïve as a child,” she said.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

He faces a hefty fine or three months in jail if found guilty.

(© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]

Related topics

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy